Elegant Steel & FCB pay tribute to feminine strength in new Durga Puja film

The campaign lays bare the society's hypocrisy of celebrating 'Nari Shakti' for the nine days of Navratri while tearing down women for the rest of the year

As the country readies itself to immerse in the grand annual five-day celebration of Durga Puja which pays homage to the goddess Maa Durga, Elegant Steelmarks the festivities with the launch of their new film-Narishakti-The Steel Within. The film has been conceptualised by FCB India.

The conversation around why India treats its women so poorly is not new. They are either cast as goddesses or objects of desire, but rarely as Human. So the irony of celebrating Nari Shakti and female power for the nine days of Navratri is very stark.

Because for the rest of the year, we get busy dis-empowering her.

It serves the popular narrative to keep women “in their place”. It maintains status quo, it keeps the men feeling powerful and important as they feel entitled to. It keeps the women who fall for that narrative also safe in the knowledge that they never really have to test their wings, never have to give up the safety of status quo, not realizing it’s a cage.

How this narrative is maintained is through words. Cruel words, words aimed to put you in boxes, words to shame, words to make sure you never ever discover your true power within.

When even one woman, refuses to succumb to this narrative, the swords and the pitchforks come out. Because you see, one woman freeing herself from the narrative, can inspire millions to break free, refuse to be cowed down and write their own story.

We are here to celebrate ‘That’ woman.

We are not here to educate, scold or try the people who want to vilify women, who refuse to see their humanity. We are not here to appeal to their better senses. We are here to create a call for the sisterhood, for women to recognize they are not alone. We want to tell them that the slurs will continue, the hurts will rain…. but they are only the fire in which the steel of your resolve and your character will be forged.

This is the narrative we are interested in re-claiming through this film – Our Vulnerability, Our Humanity, and our Inner Core of Steel.

Sharing insights on the creative ideation, Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB India, said, “This work is brave because many brands are aware of how social media tries to objectify and classify women… But nobody has spoken about it. Elegant steel asks us to celebrate the steel in us and continue to be the woman we want to be even if it rattles some people.”

Elaborating on the brave message of the film, Swati Agarwal, Chairperson, Elegant Steel, said, “As one of India’s leading steel brand, our values have always stood for quality, strength and resilience and this Durga Puja we wanted to celebrate these exact same values we see in every woman who has gone through the fires of being judged and tested and has emerged stronger.”

