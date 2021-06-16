Asianet to air 'Irul' on June 18

The film stars Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, and Darshana Rajendran

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jun 16, 2021 11:55 AM
irul

Asianet is all set for the world television premiere of the mystery movie  Irul on Friday,  18th  June 2021 at 7 pm.

Irul is a story about a young busy couple - Alex and Archana who decide to go on a weekend trip, leaving their mobile phones at home to spend quality time without any distractions.

However, things do not go as planned when their car breaks down midway and they seek help from a stranger living in a nearby house.  

What happens next and how things turn topsy turvy forms the rest of the story. The film stars Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, and Darshana Rajendran.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Asianet Fahadh Faasil Irul Soubin Shahir Darshana Rajendran advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry briefing news advertising industry briefing news marketing industry briefing news ooh industry briefing news te
Show comments
You May Also Like
naali bindu

Zee Sarthak launches Naali Bindu campaign to promote menstrual hygiene
4 hours ago

mitronTV

Mitron TV founders launch advanced video editing application 'MontagePro'
1 day ago

Moj

Moj onboards cricketer Rishabh Pant
1 day ago