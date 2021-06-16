Asianet to air 'Irul' on June 18

Asianet is all set for the world television premiere of the mystery movie Irul on Friday, 18th June 2021 at 7 pm.

Irul is a story about a young busy couple - Alex and Archana who decide to go on a weekend trip, leaving their mobile phones at home to spend quality time without any distractions.

However, things do not go as planned when their car breaks down midway and they seek help from a stranger living in a nearby house.

What happens next and how things turn topsy turvy forms the rest of the story. The film stars Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, and Darshana Rajendran.

