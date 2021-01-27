A Budget Like No Other: CNBC-TV18 curates special programming for Budget 2021

As the economy recovers from the COVID pandemic the FM has promised a Budget Like Never Before, English business news channel CNBC-TV18 has announced a special programming line-up for Union Budget 2021.

The programming is themed as ‘A Budget Like No Other’. It will bring together global investors, policymakers, government representatives, industry stalwarts and India Inc. under one platform to present the most comprehensive, insight-driven, simplified Budget reportage. The ongoing programming, leading up to the Budget-Day on 1st February aims to provide its audiences with an in-depth understanding of the Union Budget and how it impacts their everyday lives.

The pre-Budget shows include Budget Brainstorm, highlighting the Budget wish-list of different industries with industry experts and economists. As we count down to the Budget 2021, CNBC-TV18 does a mood check of the biggest fund managers in the country. The CNBC-TV18 Market Poll on 27th January will reveal – What does the market want from the FM. CNBC-TV18 Young Turks Budget special will focus on the Indian entrepreneurial expectations by bringing Karthik Reddy, IVCA & Blume; Abhiraj Bhal, Urban Company; and Padmaja Ruparel, IAN on Thursday, 28th January. To amplify engagement and connect with their audiences, CNBC-TV18 hosted a marathon contest on TV and their Twitter handle @CNBCTV18News starting from 11th January which will culminate on Budget day, 1st February. The contest saw exciting prizes being given out to lucky winners and will see a bumper prize on Budget Day. The Economic Survey Townhall post IES day, will see Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor CNBC-TV18 in conversation with the author of the economic survey, CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian and interaction with the industry.

For over two decades, CNBC-TV18 has consistently provided actionable insights and in-depth coverage from the best business minds in the country. This year the channel will host market experts such as Raamdeo Agrawal, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd; Nilesh Shah, Kotak Mahindra AMC; Nilesh Shah, Envision Capital; and Dinesh Kanabar, Dhruva Advisors. Furthermore, it will also see the biggest faces from India Inc. like Dinesh Kumar Khara, SBI; Deepak Parekh, HDFC; Koushik Chatterjee, Tata Steel; Sanjiv Goenka, CESC, Sajjid Chinoy, JPMorgan and Arundhati Bhattacharya, Salesforce India and global experts including Mark Mobius, Mobius Capital Partners; Caesar Maasry, Goldman Sachs; Mixo Das, JPMorgan, Krishna Kumar, East Spring Investments (Singapore).

Commenting on the programming line-up, Smriti Mehra, CEO, Business News, Network18, said, “For the past 21 years, CNBC-TV18 stands tall as India’s Budget Headquarters and has been the most trusted and distinctive voice on all aspects concerning the Union Budget. With the nation now eagerly awaiting a Budget Like Never Before, we, as the leaders of English business news, take our role very seriously in providing exhaustive coverage and content on the Budget and how it would impact the different aspects of industry, commerce at a macro level and financial well-being at the micro. Our incisive and superior programming line-up led by our team of seasoned business journalists and research analysts, and joined by the very best of India Inc., Government and industry bodies, politicians and policy makers, remains unmatched as we endeavor to decode and analyse the Union Budget with precision for our viewers. As always Budget on CNBC-TV18 has seen tremendous sponsor interest and has led to advertisers from across industries reaching out to partner with us.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)