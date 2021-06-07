Rituparna Bhuyan takes up the corporate plunge by joining HUL's Corporate affairs team

Bhuyan moves on as the Chief of Bureau, CNBC Delhi after 11 years long stint.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jun 7, 2021 6:35 PM
Rituparna Bhuyan

Ex-Chief of Bureau, CNBC Delhi, Rituparna Bhuyan has joined FMCG major HUL as part of their corporate affairs team.

With over 16 years of experience in the media industry, he has worked with marquee mainstream media publications such as Indian Express, Business standard, Financial Express and CNBC-TV18. He reported on issues related to politics, public affairs and economic policies on print, broadcast and digital media platforms and was keen observer of political-economy and International affairs.

His core strengths lies in ideation, communication and implementation along with specializing in areas of public policy, political and macro-economy, international trade & investments.

Bhuyan has a post-graduate diploma degree in Mass Communication from the Symbiosis Institute of Mass Communications, Pune.

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Cnbc-tv18 Corporate affairs Corporate communications Fmcg sector Journalist Appointment HUL Rituparna Bhuyan Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr agency
Show comments
You May Also Like
Ritesh Mehta

Yes Bank ropes in Ritesh Mehta as Senior VP, Marketing & Communications
12 hours ago

Alphabet Media - Maserati India

Alphabet Media wins PR and digital mandate for Maserati India
3 days ago

Anne Laumen

Anne Laumen named Communications Director, EMEA at Netflix
4 days ago