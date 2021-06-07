Rituparna Bhuyan takes up the corporate plunge by joining HUL's Corporate affairs team

Bhuyan moves on as the Chief of Bureau, CNBC Delhi after 11 years long stint.

Ex-Chief of Bureau, CNBC Delhi, Rituparna Bhuyan has joined FMCG major HUL as part of their corporate affairs team.

With over 16 years of experience in the media industry, he has worked with marquee mainstream media publications such as Indian Express, Business standard, Financial Express and CNBC-TV18. He reported on issues related to politics, public affairs and economic policies on print, broadcast and digital media platforms and was keen observer of political-economy and International affairs.

His core strengths lies in ideation, communication and implementation along with specializing in areas of public policy, political and macro-economy, international trade & investments.

Bhuyan has a post-graduate diploma degree in Mass Communication from the Symbiosis Institute of Mass Communications, Pune.

