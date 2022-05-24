Advertising and marketing veteran Anant Rangaswami passes away

Rangaswami was the editor at CNBC-TV18 & Senior Editor at FirstPost.com

A marketing and advertising veteran Anant Rangaswami passed away on Tuesday morning.

He had spent over 25 years in advertising and marketing industry and had experience with organizations such as TAR TV, Sony’s SET, BCCL’s Times Television, and Times FM.

He was the editor at CNBC TV18’s Storyboard and senior editor at Firstpost.com. Rangaswami was the editor of an advertising and marketing magazine & portal, Melt, founding editor at Campaign India and had served as vice president at TBWA India.

Industry mourns his demise with heartfelt condolences.

