‘4 out of every 5 readers look for festive offers in the newspaper’

In the age of digital, consumers still look to The Times of India group publications for brand and sale offers re-iterating the fact that the print medium is still the best for discovery. And the festive season is no exception. With the stock markets at an all-time high and many categories seeing healthy growth, brands are banking on the festive season to achieve their best performance of the year.

In its third edition, “Times Wishlist” was back this year asking the most important questions for the festive season. "Times Wishlist" is a one-of-a-kind campaign that asks consumers questions about their purchasing behaviour during the festive period.

This year was our most comprehensive analysis yet, with questions about not just what they want to buy but when they buy, where, and what sources influence their decisions. Emerging as the most popular choice, 4 out of 5 readers turn to newspapers for festive deals and offers and 3 in 4 prefer to shop in physical stores.

A whopping 56% of readers are looking to buy consumer durables this year, while 48% are in the market for mobile phones. 33% of people looking to buy mobile phones, intend to spend over Rs. 40,000 on the same. More than half of the readers who want to buy a car are planning to spend more than Rs. 20 lakhs.



There is also a lot of excitement around the regional festivals, with around 69% of readers in Kolkata looking forward to Durga Puja to make festive purchases, while over 35% in Ahmedabad will be shopping during Navratri.



It is now up to the brands to use these valuable insights to make their move, as there is a captive audience waiting.

