Meesho ropes in Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone for upcoming festive sale

Meesho has announced its upcoming ‘Mega Blockbuster Sale’ campaign. This is in line with the company’s efforts to go deeper and build local relevance with customers across Bharat.

The campaign aims to position Meesho as India’s biggest marketplace where you can access a variety of products from local markets across the country. With a total of 12 films, each master is shot in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali and further amplified in other regional languages like Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Gujarati.

Megha Agwarwal, CXO User Growth, said, “Through this campaign we are not only looking to target the average 125 million existing monthly users on our platform but every Indian who is looking to shop for their festive needs at affordable prices, without compromising on quality. Simultaneously, sellers will have the whole of India to cater to, giving them a chance to build on their customer base. The celebrities we are engaging with as part of the Saal ke Sabse Kam Daam campaign enjoy tremendous love and affection across the country, which helps us in communicating the offerings to our customers and the opportunity to our sellers in the best possible way.”

Commenting on his association with Meesho for the campaign, Ranveer Singh said, “Fashion has seen rapid evolution in the past 2 years. Everyone is now trying to experiment and develop their personal sense of style. In that light, I am elated to associate with a platform like Meesho, which is helping local sellers across various different categories, to bring their products forward. Not only will you be able to find the perfect gifts for your friends and family at the best affordable prices, there is also no compromise on the quality. And through Meesho’s industry-first tenet, your choice will help make the festive season great for local sellers.”

Rohit Sharma said, “It gives me great pride to associate with Meesho and play a key part in supporting the local economy. The brand provides local sellers a powerful platform to scale their business. Also, the wide range of products, at pocket-friendly price points makes it the preferred choice for customers. I look forward to working closely with the team.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)