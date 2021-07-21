Zirca consolidates expertise in a single suite of unified solutions 'Zirca iQ'

Zirca has unified its media expertise, unique research in consumer psycho-analytics and immersive creativity under a single suite Zirca iQ to deliver campaigns for brands with standout results.

Zirca iQ proprietary solutions:

ConsumeriQ: An archetype indicator tool that helps brands targets mindsets, not numbers, with a content strategy that connects with them

An archetype indicator tool that helps brands targets mindsets, not numbers, with a content strategy that connects with them CreativeiQ: A data-driven creative process that helps brands create eye-catching content that speaks to the consumer and scales across platforms

A data-driven creative process that helps brands create eye-catching content that speaks to the consumer and scales across platforms ContentiQ: A propriety content management tool that evolves your campaign, amplifies reach and ROI through the best digital media mix.

Supporting this launch Zirca has undertaken over the past 12 months an important organisational restructuring to realign its business goals and redefined its products and goals that supports Zirca iQ. Building partnerships with international entities like Fandom, and Singapore based blockchain solutions provider Aqillizgive greater depth to our offer. Our knowledge hub is further enhanced with the launch of three trend reports that highlight how consumer archetypes evolve with time,how brands can restart trends during the pandemic , andFood and Beverage trends in the new normalas part of their “Ungeek” series, during the Pandemic.

Showcasing Zirca iQ we are excited to announce the launch of a new website that demonstrates how Zirca has transcended beyond a regular digital agency into an insight driven, creatively super charged, consumer focussed knowledge hub supported by a world class, inhouse tech team.

Neena Dasgupta, CEO and Director, Zirca Digital Solutions, said: “Staying still is something that is not in our DNA. While nobody likes the ongoing pandemic, we tried our best to utilize this time to make a better version of us. Our new website is an effort that showcases who we truly are and what we are capable of doing. Zirca has evolved multi-fold from what we started as, and now is the opportune moment to display our true potential. Be it our proprietary tool Archetype indicator, our block chain integrated products, or any other product and service in the Zirca arsenal, all are poised and ready to handle the next wave of digital.

Karan Gupta, Managing Director, Zirca Digital Solutions, said: “Over the years, Zirca has diversified its offering even during this hard time when the world was slowing down. Zirca undertook some internal changes to realign its business goals signifying the diversification of its business. Our aim is to always stay ahead and give the best to our partners and marketers with our solutions”

