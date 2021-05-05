Rediffusion launches specialised consumer research and analysis wing 'Red Lab'

Rediffusion Brand Solutions today announced the launch of its specialised consumer research and analysis wing called Rediffusion Consumer Lab (Red Lab). This dedicated unit will be specialising in consumer understanding, consumer behaviour and trend spotting to come up with actionable business intelligence which can then lead to brand solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Diwan Arun Nanda, Chairman of the Rediffusion Group, had this to say: “I have always believed in the power of brands, and brand building is all about looking beyond the short term and focussing on the long term. It involves understanding consumer behaviour and sometimes, even changing consumer habits. That’s possible only through actionable, data-backed intelligence and not loose assumptions and vague gut feelings. And Red Lab will be that voice of wise counsel for our client partners and prospects”.

Sandeep Goyal, the new Managing Director of Rediffusion Brand Solutions, who took over as of yesterday added: “This was a clear priority area so far as I was concerned. In the olden days, sailors looked at stars and constellations to navigate their way around in the high seas. To tide over the choppy waters of a hypercompetitive market, brands too need guiding stars and accurate category, market and consumer information can be those guide-marks for brands. Besides right from my Airtel and Mogae days, I have been a strong advocate of data-based marketing and this is a step in that direction from Rediffusion.”

