Tarun Abhichandani to head Products & Solutions at Zirca Digital Solutions

Zirca Digital Solutions, a 360-degree digital solutions provider, announced the appointment of Tarun Abhichandani as the Head of Products & Solutions. In his role, Tarun will be responsible for bringing company’s product-centric development and services at the forefront and work with the board to lead new business agenda in India and global markets.

Tarun is a specialist in media measurement products. He has a deep understanding of data analytics, consumer behaviour, product development as well as strategic planning and management.

Before joining Zirca, Tarun was with Kantar/IMRB. He led the growth in research/insights business in the domain of digital media and technology. In leading this growth, he delivered large-scale research projects for Digital, Media and Telecommunication companies.

In the recent past, Tarun started his own business centred on identifying behavioural biases through gaming, getting recognition in multiple avenues for the innovation. He was able to take his business from ideation to product delivery and make revenue by providing services to various clients. He has consulted businesses in the US leading to their strategic growth as well as an increase in process and operational efficiencies. He has also consulted various government departments in India delivering insights using advanced statistical methods.

Zirca’s team of more than 100 experts and partners, across India, South-East Asia and North Asia enables it to rapidly engage with partners. The 360-degree solutions provider has a bouquet of products under their umbrella

-ConsumeriQ, uses archetypes to give media planners and advertisers relevant content categories, content types and format by archetype, CreativeiQ creates win-win solutions for publishers and marketers with content tailored specifically for their target markets across multiple platforms and ContentiQ is Asia’s first integrated content management tool that gives advertisers and marketers a highly efficient dashboard across multiple platforms at the “touch of a button”. In the last few years, Zirca has bagged coveted awards at CMS Asia Awards, Content Marketing Summit and many more.

Welcoming Tarun Abhichandani, Neena Dasgupta (CEO and Director, Zirca) commented, “We are excited to have Tarun’s experience and leadership as the Head of Products and Solutions. His expertise will drive our new and existing products, transforming businesses as part of our vision at Zirca.”

On his appointment, Tarun Abhichandani, said, “Zirca offers 360-degree digital solutions and has a bouquet of products which are unique. I am confident to deliver the best to our clients with the support of our team”

