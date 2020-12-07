ZEE5 Global winds up 2020 with a grand line of Originals

From releasing Originals and inviting entries for feature films and documentaries from film makers across the world to hosting a Global Content Festival, all that’s new on ZEE5 this December

ZEE5 Global has released a grand line of Originals with which it is winding up 2020. Darbaan premiering on December 4 is inspired by a Rabindranath Tagore short story on love, loyalty and sacrifice. This ZEE5 Original film features Sharib Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles.

Lined up for release in the second half of the month is an eleventh remake of popular Nordic television series Black Widows, featuring an ensemble star cast including Mona Singh, Raima Sen, Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty, Sharad Kelkar, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Aamir Ali. Bisra Dasgupta directs this much anticipated story of three oppressed women taking the bull by the horns to put an end to domestic violence. Black Widows premieres on December 18 exclusively on ZEE5.

Also lined up for release on December 18th is the World Digital Premiere of the Bangla movie Password. And on December 29, Milind Soman and Shaheer Sheikh are set to share the screen in a magnum opus period drama in ZEE5-Alt Balaji series Paurashpur.

Apart from these, marking its second anniversary, Zee Keralam will be streaming two new serials - Kaiyethum Doorath that premiered on November 30, and Manam Pole Mangalyam set to release on December 21.

Other new TV shows available on ZEE5 are the much awaited Zee Bangla show, Aparajita Apu that premiered on November 30, Zee Tamil show, Thirumati Hitler launching on December 14 and Zee Punjabi fiction show, Maava Thandiyan Chavan releasing on December 15.

The streaming platform will also premiere ZEE TV’s latest daily soap Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, the story of a married couple who begin to have differences in their relationship, on December 14, featuring new episodes every day.

Among its year ender specials, ZEE5 will air the popular Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 on December 27.

The streaming platform is also hosting a Global Content Festival through December, inviting entries for feature films, documentaries and shorts from independent film makers across the world, giving them a chance to showcase their content on ZEE5.