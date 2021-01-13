YouTube, WhatsApp crossed 400 mn monthly active users in Dec 2020: Report

YouTube had 425 million monthly active users in December 2020 on Android phones and tablets in India, according to App Annie data published by TechCrunch. Comparatively, WhatsApp had 422 million monthly active users on Android in India in the same month.



The report stated that factoring in the traction both these apps have garnered on iOS devices, WhatsApp still assumes a lead in India with 459 million active users, but YouTube is not too far behind with 452 million users.



As per the report, WhatsApp continues to enjoy loyalty among its users despite a slow down in growth. Majority of WhatsApp’s monthly active users in India use the app each day. Its entire user base checks the app at least once a week.



On the other hand, three-fourths of YouTube’s monthly active users in India are also its daily active users. Google and Chrome apps had also surpassed 400 million monthly active users in the country while Facebook app had about 325 million monthly active users last month.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)