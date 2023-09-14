WhatsApp launches Channels
The Indian cricket team, and celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, Neha Kakkar launch their WhatsApp Channels
Mark Zuckerberg has announced the launch of WhatsApp Channels in India and over 150 countries.
WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool and deliver a private way to receive updates from people and organizations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp, stated a press release.
Mark Zuckerberg, announced the news on his WhatsApp Channel, “Excited to introduce you all to WhatsApp Channels, a new private way for you to get updates from people and organizations you follow. I'm starting this channel to share Meta news and updates. Looking forward to connecting with you all around the world.”
Launching the official Indian Cricket Team WhatsApp Channel, BCCI, said, “The Indian Cricket team is thrilled to partner with WhatsApp on the launch of Channels. We kick-off our partnership with WhatsApp with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which is set to begin in October. We will leverage Channels to generate excitement and support as India gets ready to host the marquee event after a decade-long wait. With WhatsApp Channels, fans will be aware of important and accurate information and news around match schedules, timings, scorecards etc. Get on WhatsApp channels and never miss out on updates from on and off the field.”
Commenting on the launch of WhatsApp Channels, actress Katrina Kaif, said, “I am delighted to collaborate with WhatsApp for the launch of WhatsApp Channels. This platform provides me with an exciting opportunity to connect with those who are interested in various aspects of my life, be it my work in the film industry or my ventures in the business world, all of which I am deeply passionate about. WhatsApp Channels serves as a personalized newsletter through which I can share insights and updates with my dedicated audience, fans, and all those who have consistently shown their support throughout my journey.”
Actor Vijay Deverakonda, commenting on the launch of WhatsApp Channels, said, “I am launching my Channel on WhatsApp today. Excited to share some great sneak peeks, exclusive behind-the-scenes content with my boys and girls across the country. And the best part is that it's as simple as sending a message.”
Launching his WhatsApp Channel, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, said, “WhatsApp Channels is something I’m personally excited about because now I have a place where I can share important updates about my life and express myself using all the things I love on WhatsApp, like videos, photos or polls, not just with people close to me but my larger extended community. Who knows the next time I’m performing at Coachella or go on tour, people on my WhatsApp Channel will be the first to know.”
Channels can be found in a new tab called Updates - where you’ll find Status and channels you choose to follow. As we expand Channels globally, we’re introducing the following updates:
- Enhanced Directory - you can now find channels to follow that are automatically filtered based on your country. You can also view channels that are new, most active, and popular based on number of followers.
- Reactions - you can react using emojis to give feedback and see a count of total reactions. How you react will not be shown to followers.
- Editing - soon, admins will be able to make changes to their Updates for up to 30 days, when we automatically delete them from our servers.
- Forwarding - whenever you forward an Update to chats or groups it will include a link back to the channel so people can find out more.
“WhatsApp Channels are rolling out globally over the next few weeks. This is just the beginning, and we’ll continue to add more features and expand Channels based on feedback we get from users. Over the coming months, we’ll also make it possible for anyone to create a channel,” Zuckerberg said.
Asia Cup: Disney+ Hotstar hits peak concurrency of 2.8 crore during India-Pak match
The platform has beaten its own 2019 World Cup record of 2.53 crore simultaneous viewership during the India vs New Zealand semi-finals
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 13, 2023 3:36 PM | 1 min read
The India-Pakistan match on Disney+ Hotstar on September 11 set a new record for ODI with a concurrency of 2.8 crore viewers, the platform claimed.
The viewership, said the platform, surpassed the earlier record of 2.53 crore simultaneous viewers set by the India vs. New Zealand semi-final match during the 2019 World Cup.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah too shared the viewership numbers.
Today’s #INDvsPAK has clocked 2.8 Crore concurrent users on @DisneyPlusHS - the highest for any India match in the history of digital. The previous best was #INDvsNZ 2019 @cricketworldcup semifinal with 2.52 Crore concurrent users ?? #AsiaCup@StarSportsIndia— Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 11, 2023
India won the match with a massive margin of 228 runs. The match was played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday. The highly anticipated clash was shifted to a reserve day after rain played spoilsport earlier.
DoubleVerify & WARC report finds gap in intent and action in media quality measurement
DoubleVerify's inaugural APAC research with WARC spotlights unrecognised impact of media quality on driving performance outcomes
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 13, 2023 2:57 PM | 3 min read
DoubleVerify, a software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today released a report in collaboration with WARC entitled: "Raising the Bar in APAC: How Media Quality and Performance Drive Outcomes". The report explores the relationship between media quality, attention measurement, and performance for advertisers across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The findings provide actionable insights for Indian brands looking to make an impact in the digital market.
The report draws insights from 329 brand marketers responsible for media buying in India, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, and the Philippines. The report found that 91% of marketers recognize the significance of measuring media quality, with 98% using ad verification tools. However, a gap exists in consistently implementing best practices, with one in three marketers surveyed using ad verification tools on an ad-hoc basis and only 17% evaluating media across the four key metrics of fraud, brand safety, viewability and if the ad was served in the intended geography.
“Advertisers in APAC often prioritize media cost over quality, leading to wasted ad dollars. To improve results and brand reputation, advertisers must understand the value of media quality. This ensures campaign efficiency and effectiveness, reduces fraud risks, and boosts long-term ROI. To incentivize media quality, the industry should promote education, transparent metrics, and collaboration with trusted partners while establishing industry guidelines and standards. Emphasizing media quality benefits advertisers, publishers, and consumers”, says Anjali Krishnan, Head of Media, Mondelēz International.
Other findings in the report include:
Emerging Ad Frontiers: CTV and Gaming
The rapidly expanding Connected TV (CTV) and gaming landscapes present exciting opportunities for advertisers. Notably, Indian streamers demonstrate a whopping 93% engagement with ads, with 33% translating into purchases. Similar trends in the dynamic gaming industry in other APAC markets – 94% of Australian gamers choose ads over in-app purchases – mark an untapped ad frontier in India.
Privacy and Quality: The New Imperative
An urgency to shift from traditional measurement using third-party cookies has emerged in the face of rising privacy regulations. As per a study by IAB SEA+India, nearly 90% of businesses in APAC anticipate more stringent privacy regulations in the future, while 60% of consumers express doubts regarding using their data for online marketing purposes.
The Attention Economy: Seizing the Moment
India’s dynamic digital landscape, with diverse content and platforms, requires advertisers to create meaningful impressions that captivate audiences. In an era where attention is the new currency, the report reveals that attention metrics are underutilised and misunderstood in the region. While 98% of marketers surveyed claimed to measure attention through a range of metrics, the metrics used varied greatly based on channel, format, and desired KPIs. This points to the importance of considering all metrics in their entirety for more accurate attention measurement.
“In the digital world, ad verification is the compass guiding brands through this complex terrain. This report by DoubleVerify and WARC is an extension of that compass, showing brands how media quality and attention metrics lead to audience engagement and campaign success,” says Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales, India at DoubleVerify.
With the Indian advertising landscape evolving rapidly, this report empowers advertisers to navigate the future with confidence. It unveils strategies to optimize ad spend, amplify brand engagement, and forge lasting connections with audiences in India's vibrant digital marketplace.
For the full report, visit: https://doubleverify.com/2023-warc-report/aa
Disney Star ties up with digital storytelling platform Pratilipi
This association allows Disney Star to develop multiple new fiction television shows adapted from stories available on Pratilipi
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 13, 2023 11:22 AM | 2 min read
Pratilipi, India’s largest digital storytelling platform, has collaborated with Disney Star, the leading media & entertainment company in India , for a first-of-its-kind multi-series content deal. This association allows Disney Star to develop multiple new fiction television shows adapted from stories available on Pratilipi, intended to be broadcast across languages on Disney Star’s TV and digital platforms.
This will be the first time when a TV series will be adapted and developed from an online self-publishing and audiobook platform. Stories on Pratilipi have an extensive readership and listener base that extends up to 15 million subscribers. These stories written by authors from all over the country are currently available in the form of short stories, series, audiobooks, and comics. This association also opens doors for thousands of writers across India, allowing them to envision their stories in various formats.
Ranjeet Pratap Singh, CEO and co-founder, Pratilipi, said, "At Pratilipi, we are proud to be a platform consisting of over 10 million stories. We have always believed in providing quality content in multiple formats to suit everyone's needs. Our collaboration with Disney Star is a testament to our continuous commitment to creating multi-format content for a wider audience. Pratilipi is home to some of the best stories, especially in the regional languages, and we are truly delighted that with this association, we will be recreating some of our popular stories into televised series."
Commenting on the collaboration, Gaurav Bannerjee, Head Content, Disney+Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network said, "Our collaboration with Pratilipi underscores our core belief in empowering writers, which is essential for creating compelling content on both TV and digital platforms. As the nation’s leading storyteller, we are excited to provide a platform for authentic storytelling emerging from fresh talent across the country.”
This collaboration is just the beginning of Pratilipi's entrance into such exciting partnerships with broadcast and streaming platforms. As the digital storytelling landscape continues to evolve, Pratilipi remains dedicated to empowering writers and creators to share their narratives in diverse ways.
Google faces charge of paying $10bn annually for Search dominance: Trial begins in US
Google forged deals with phone makers to maintain its monopoly over rivals, the US government argues
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 13, 2023 7:33 AM | 1 min read
Google rigged the market in its favour by forging deals with phone makers just to maintain the dominance of its search engine across devices, the US Department of Justice said Tuesday at the opening of the antitrust trial against the tech giant, media reports said.
Google argued that the payments compensate partners to make sure that the software gets timely security updates and other maintenance.
The tech giant also noted that its search engine was popular because of its quality and that users could switch to other Search engines with a few easy clicks.
“The trial is expected to last up to 10 weeks. The order is likely to be pronounced next year,” experts said.
Google Search has nearly 90 percent market dominance in the US. Search engine is a key part of its advertising business. In 2022, the firm generated over $280 billion in revenues, of which over 60 percent came from Search alone.
Google’s trial is considered the most high-profile monopoly trial in the US since Microsoft's trial in the 1990s of seeking to quash then-pioneering web browser Netscape with its Windows dominance.
In India, Google was slapped with a Rs 1,300 Cr penalty early this year by the Competition watchdog for its anti-competitive practices in the Android ecosystem.
20 women led startups to be part of Google’s Startups Accelerator program 2023
The three month program includes workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition and leadership
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 7:54 PM | 1 min read
The list of the founders who have been chosen for The Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders 2023 is out. Only 20 women founders have been selected from 300+ applications
The program is designed to bring the best of Google's programs, products, people and technology to the early-stage women-led Indian startups who are using technology to solve complex problems and are making a positive impact on society.
The three-month program includes mentorship, workshops and access to resources and networks for startups from across all sectors, including but not limited to healthcare, education, finance, and e-commerce. The program includes workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition, and leadership.
"This program is part of a larger effort by Google towards improving the representation of women across different sections of India's digitally-trained workforce - be it entrepreneurship, professionals looking to upskill with the ultimate objective of making technology universally relevant and helpful," Google wrote in a blog post on Monday.
The following startups have been selected for the second cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders program: Aarogya AI, AiBorne Tech, Bare Necessities, BHyve, Chaos Genius, Enlite, Fandrum, GoCodeo AI, Karya, LetsEndorse, Match My [Talent], Metamagics, Now&Me, PMaps, SilverGenie, Spark Studio, Study At Home, Synapsica Healthcare, Syntellect and TekUncorked
The Google for Startups: Fandrum's Samridhi Katyal among chosen women entrepreneurs
Only 20 women founders have been selected from 300+ applications
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 7:03 PM | 1 min read
Samridhi Katyal, Co-founder, Fandrum is among the top women entrepreneurs chosen for The Google for Startups Accelerator program.
The Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders program is designed to enable women entrepreneurs in India who are using technology to solve complex problems and are making a positive impact on society. The three-month program includes mentorship, workshops and access to resources and networks for startups from across all sectors, including but not limited to healthcare, education, finance, and e-commerce.
The program includes modules to specifically support women entrepreneurs in areas of friction such as seeking mentorship and advice, hiring talent and tapping networks for help.
Only 20 women founders have been selected from 300+ applications.
This program is part of a larger effort by Google towards improving the representation of women across different sections of India’s digitally-trained workforce - be it entrepreneurship, professionals looking to upskill with the ultimate objective of making technology universally relevant and helpful.
It must be mentioned that Fandrum is a fan-tech platform, designed around the fan in you. A place to indulge in your fandoms, connect with creators & co-fans, and easily find that next movie or series that'll blow your mind. For all these and more, the app uses psychometric analysis, matching you with, not just with the right people and content, but also the best rewards on offer.
Dentsu India launches new media insight tool
Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard (DID) helps planners and clients to swiftly comprehend the latest competitor data and expedite the decision-making process
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 11:15 AM | 3 min read
Today, the media analysis setup used by planners is limited to API (Application Programming Interface) integration, compelling them to manually seek data from multiple sources. To cater to this issue, the media services from dentsu India have unveiled Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard (DID) – an industry-first competitive media insight tool, to enable planners and clients to swiftly comprehend the latest competitor data and expedite the decision-making process. The tool provides integrated data analysis on Online and Offline media spends, Gross Rating Points (GRP), and Impressions in an auto mode.
The Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard has been created in association with the network’s existing partnerships with industry-syndicated sources and is equipped to aggregate & transform data from varied media channels on a single platform Through this tool, dentsu aims to ease the process by offering consolidated data, views with its digital data, and automated PPT functionality. Furthermore, it gives media planners the flexibility to customize their search across levels using its dynamic features of selecting sectors, categories, brands, advertisers, etc. Additionally, the tool also offers a holistic view of data analysis from across platforms like TV, Print, Digital, and Radio.
Commenting on the tool launch Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, denstu said, “At dentsu, we are on a journey that requires us to compete with ourselves. Our determination to break our records ensures that we invest in building one-of-its-kind cutting-edge solutions for our clients. The tool is certainly a game changer & one-stop go-to for our clients. Media pulls a massive chunk of financial budgets for every brand and the slightest deviation in seeking the true picture could ruin all their efforts. Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard simplistically offers data insights that are accurately curated in an easy-to-understand format and save resources. The launch of this tool is just the beginning of the many firsts that we are working towards.” It is pertinent to note here that the tool will further enhance dentsu India's ability to enable clients with access to the latest GRPs information regardless of the category or brand.
Bhasker Jaiswal, Chief Operating Officer, Media, dentsu India added, “We believe in upgrading our practices to best serve our clients and people. Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard is also proof of our commitment to contributing to the industry at large. The first-ever tool in the market that integrates data from multiple data sources, alleviates the workload and enables better focus on strategizing. It goes way beyond a simple dashboard and gives planners/clients a readymade competitive overview for Digital as well as TV GRPs which will certainly make it a must-have for all brands.”
Pankaj Bhatlawande, Vice President - Media Analytics, Media, dentsu India commented, “Built on scalable architecture and powered by new-age technologies, the Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard will deliver unparalleled competitive intelligence to media planners. Using serverless technologies like BigQuery enabled data transformation of RLD data, and GRP calculations at scale and reliability. We are certain of this being a game-changer which will elevate marketing strategies to newer heights and redefine business approaches in this digital age.”
