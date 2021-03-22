WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram suffered service outage on Friday due to technical issue

Social media platforms WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram had suffered a service outage on Friday at around 10.40 pm due to a 'technical' issue. The outage which lasted an hour resulted in users not being able to send or receive messages. In some cases, users were unable to log in to WhatsApp Web.



According to reports, the services were restored at around 11:42 IST.



According to the tracking website DownDetector, the issue started at around 10:40 pm in India and prevented WhatsApp users from sending or receiving messages on the service for more than an hour. The platform stated that over 49% of WhatsApp users were facing connection issues while 48% of people were unable to send or receive messages on the platform. About 2% of users were not able to log in.



It also stated that 67% of people were unable to refresh their news feed on Instagram while 19% are unable to login to their accounts. The remaining 13% have been complaining about Instagram.com being unresponsive.



Facebook users had complained about a total blackout on the website as well as the mobile app. According to Downdetector data, around 57% of Facebook users reported about total blackout while 29% were not able to access the app.



Downdetector is an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites.



"A technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience," a Facebook spokesperson said.



"Some people were having issues with their Instagram accounts earlier, but we're back now. The issue has been fixed and we're sorry for the trouble," Instagram tweeted.



"Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back!" WhatsApp posted on Twitter.

