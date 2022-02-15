‘We are helping clients decode changing consumer behaviour & impact of the pandemic’

Tushar Vyas, President-Growth & Transformation – GroupM (South Asia), shares insights on growth in the advertising sector and the sectors that have performed well

The advertising industry has seen spending from players in the FMCG, e-commerce and SME segments in 2020 and 2021, says Tushar Vyas, President-Growth & Transformation – GroupM (South Asia). In an interaction with e4m, Vyas also spoke about how many companies have gone 100% digital with the intent to reach consumers directly.

What consumer trends have you been noticing in the past 2-3 years?

The changing consumer behaviour and advancement of the digital and tech ecosystem remain key catalysts. The pandemic has accelerated not only digital media consumption, but the digital transformation will impact all facets of the marketing value chain.

Which categories have performed well in the last two years, and which ones are struggling?

Ad spending in both 2020 and 2021 has been heavily supported by FMCG, e-commerce and the SME segment. The growth in FMCG took place on the back of e-commerce, increased rural consumption, need for trusted/ health & hygiene products, the proliferation of direct-to-consumer and increased competitive activities.

Sub-segments like online shopping, edtech, gaming, video and fintech saw significant consumer pickup during the pandemic. Advertisers from these segments utilized this opportunity well and showcased their presence during 2020 and 2021.

With digitization turning out to be imminent after the pandemic and the buoyant startup ecosystem, many companies in this space have digitised with the intent to reach consumers directly. Most of them have started with 100% digital to utilize the captive audience available on the internet.

How are you helping your clients who belong to struggling categories?

Our teams have worked with clients decoding changing consumer behaviour and the impact of the pandemic – helping them understand the growth lever, media spend optimization, new opportunities and driving outcome focus.

We are also helping clients in their digital transformation journey, building and scaling their eCommerce presence, and creating more robust data and analytics capability.

Give us a sneak peek into the latest GroupM ‘This Year, Next Year’ (TYNY).

The advertising industry has expanded well in 2021 and a growing economy like India should be supportive of growth in advertising spending. The current economic environment also looks favourable for the industry, the report suggests. There are factors beyond economic indicators shaping the industry. Often these are lead indicators and can be transformational.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)