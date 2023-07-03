Voice, Video & Vernacular: How Generative AI is impacting India’s 3 Vs
Generative AI is being harnessed by brands across various industries across the globe, and in India, to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and deliver personalized content
As India’s digital market and mediascape continues its stratospheric rise, among the host of factors contributing to this ascent, are what have come to be known as the 3 Vs: Voice, Video, and Vernacular. As the world’s most populous country, with close to 700 million internet users, who still only account for less than half of India’s population, and another 200 million people expected to come online by 2025, audiovisual content is king. And that particular segment has come under the sway of emerging technologies, not least of which is Artificial Intelligence.
Generative AI, the present belle of the ball, is being harnessed by brands across various industries across the globe, and in India, to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and deliver personalized content. As the technology continues to advance at rapid measures, brands are likely to explore further innovative ways to leverage generative AI for their business growth and digital transformation.
“Imagine a world where you can write a song like Gulzar, or an Anand Bakshi, but sing it like Beyoncé. Well, now you don’t have to. All you would ever need is a sense of the theory that goes behind all this and systems that can handle your inane go at the prompts for the AI to do its magic. Having said that, Generative AI has significant potential to drive India's digital media transformation across voice, video, and vernacular domains,” observes Sujai Chandan, Creative Director South, FoxyMoron, Zoo Media.
Vivek Kumar Anand, Chief Business Officer, DViO Digital, points out that the key promise of generative AI is to streamline virtually any everyday language- or process-driven task. “Just think about it: nearly every business process or customer transaction can be broken down into a unique linguistic pattern. And the best part? Generative AI can be harnessed to make these tasks more efficient.”
Indian organisations are already embracing the immense potential of generative AI. MakeMyTrip, for example, has introduced voice-assisted booking in Indian languages, opening doors to personalised experiences. Platforms like Rephrase.ai and Exaltive empower businesses to create engaging content using AI for Voice, Video, and Vernacular. Meanwhile, ChatGPT's multi-language capabilities, including Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil, revolutionise chatbot interactions.
“Generative AI is not just about streamlining routine tasks, boosting productivity, and fostering innovation. It's also about unlocking the collective imagination of humans and AI working together, pushing boundaries and creating new possibilities,” adds Anand.
Generative AI continues to evolve and shape India's digital media landscape (as it will continue at a global level as well), offering brands new opportunities to connect with their audiences, create user experiences that are truly their own, and drive digital transformation across various sectors. But in the course of this journey, it's crucial for brands to continuously monitor and evaluate the impact of generative AI solutions to ensure they align with business goals, user needs, and ethical standards. Just as the industry needs to understand how the technology can be used to enhance the 3 Vs
Voice
When it comes to voice, Aakriti Bhargava, CEO & Co-Founder at Wizikey, says that Generative AI APIs enable the creation of authentic and natural-sounding voice-overs for audio-based advertising content like podcasts and video ads. “This eliminates the need for professional voice actors, reducing costs and production turnaround times,” she says.
Meanwhile, given that Google has noted that Indians use voice search at nearly twice the global average, the applications for information and online transactions are as myriad as the languages that are used on them.
“For example, as opposed to chat bots that are quite primitive at this point, brands can develop their own voice assistants using Generative AI to provide personalized and interactive experiences to users. High quality synthetic voice systems are already in place for voice-overs for advertisements, IVR systems, etc. which can evolve further,” says Vincent Kola, Creative Supervisor - Design & Video, SoCheers.
For example, Swiggy had introduced a voice-based food ordering system using AI voice assistants. “Users can place food orders through voice commands on the Swiggy app, making the process more intuitive and convenient. And convenience is what it is all about. It enhanced the overall user experience by catering to users who prefer hands-free interactions as well,” says Chanda.
He adds, “It may sound crazy but AI can generate human-like speech in different languages. It’s a beautiful way to enable brands to deliver localized audio content. For example, brands can create audiobooks, podcasts, or advertisements in regional languages, reaching a wider audience and enhancing engagement in the process.”
Video
Kola adds that content creation can also greatly benefit with automated video content, such as generating templates, visual effects, or even entire videos. “While attributions and consent remain issues with new AI models, performance is sure to be at a new level. Brands can utilize capabilities like enhancing video quality and stabilizing shaky footage to enhance user-generated content, brand videos, and user interfaces,” he says.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, agrees that the emergence of Generative AI is empowering the content game at a large scale. “The innovations and advanced tech are helping us enhance customer experiences and ROIs for our brands. Data-driven, customised video enhancements can also help brands achieve outstanding, targeted visuals, resulting in high conversion rates.”
Bharagava adds that with the aid of Generative AI, brands can enhance video creation by automating tasks such as video editing, scene generation, and special effects. This streamlines the production process, making it more efficient and cost-effective.
Vernacular
Kothari says that with vernacular content processing, generative AI can bridge language gaps and help produce engaging content that resonates well with local communities. “By responsibly and mindfully utilising AI, we can harness its power in all digital landscapes to drive growth for businesses effectively.”
Chanda adds that AI tools can generate vernacular content, such as articles, social media posts, and ad copies, tailored to specific target audiences/regions. “These tools leverage natural language processing and machine learning techniques to understand the characteristics and preferences of different user segments, enabling brands to create personalized content at scale.”
Bhargava says that by generating translations and localized content, brands can deliver a personalized and culturally relevant experience to their target audience, expanding their reach in vernacular markets.
“It is clear that Generative AI can be an incredibly valuable asset for brands, but there certainly are a lot of things we must be wary of while working with it. This is of course a period of massive developments on all fronts, but with the power it holds - it is also up to brands, agencies, and individuals alike to practice certain guidelines, so as to ensure safety, and the ethical use of Generative AI,” asserts Chanda.
Safety & Security
Indeed, when we talk about India’s digital media transformation, we cannot overlook the fact that with AI there will always be safety concerns. Kola points out “If brands are not mindful of the commitment this brings towards Data Privacy, Bias Mitigation and Content Moderation, Generative AI could do more damage than help the industry.”
Siddharth Thakkar, Director, Strategy and Planning, Metaform, notes that by adhering to ethical and legal guidelines, prioritizing data privacy and security, and rigorously testing outputs, brands can unlock their full potential. “By leveraging generative AI, brands can create visually captivating and personalized marketing content that enhances customer engagement, such as product mockups, video animations, and visual dubbing. It can also automate tasks, boost operational efficiency, and help elevate quality standards,” he says.
“Above all, Human Oversight will always be essential in curating and validating AI Generated content before it’s published. Having said that, with brands incorporating Generative AI into their work-flow and making sure the safety concerns are addressed, we will definitely enhance customer experiences, see higher engagement, and truly tap into the potential of India's digital landscape,” concludes Kola.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sebi finalising draft discussion paper on guidelines for 'finfluencers'
Reports say that the draft will be out in the next couple of months
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 3:06 PM | 1 min read
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will be finalising a draft discussion paper on guidelines to regulate financial influencers or finfluencers who give out investment advice. Reports say that the draft will be out in the next couple of months.
Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch released a statement in the wake of the income tax department sending out notices to 35 social media influencers who were allegedly evading taxes worth crores.
Buch reportedly told the media that the discussion paper will be centred on regulating financial influencers. The chairperson said that the guidelines will be formulated to rein in finfluencers offering unsolicited investment advice and are not registered with Sebi.
There has been a surge of finfluencers manipulating the market and doling out unqualified advice, earning huge commissions from these platforms and from the market by transacting on the stocks they spoke about.
With social media users going up on platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, Sebi has sounded the alarm bells to the public to steer clear of such unqualified finfluencers.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
DistroTV to share streaming content offerings with OnePlus TV
The partnership will help advertisers reach out to the premium digital audience on Connected TV
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 9:26 AM | 1 min read
DistroTV has announced that it is expanding its content offerings to OnePlus TV. OnePlus TV users can stream DistroTV’s impressive and diverse content line-up with 270 channels globally and 180 channels in India anytime on the Cloud TV platform.
“We are excited to partner with OnePlus. India is a large and vibrant digital market with Smart TV volumes at more than 90% of all new Televisions sold in the country. We are bringing the best of Indian and International FAST content to the Indian audiences,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV.
“The Connected TV ecosystem with FAST is bringing premium and brand safe AVOD opportunity with long form content partners on the live streaming channels. This partnership will emerge as a significant source of entertainment for OnePlus TV viewers. The advertisers will get an opportunity to reach out the premium digital audience on Connected TV with our ad solutions,” said Vikas Khanchandani, CEO, DistroScale, India, SEA and MENA.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Billions at stake as Google’s video ad business comes under scanner
Over 80% of YouTube’s ad placements on third-party sites violated promised standards and advertisers might not be getting what they paid for, claims a report that has shaken the ad industry
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jun 30, 2023 9:17 AM | 5 min read
Google may have misled many advertisers about the viewership of video-ads running on third party websites and apps, according to a report put out by a digital ad research organization, Adalytics.
The Adalytics report claims that approximately 80% of the ads served through the “TrueView” system of YouTube, a Google owned company, have breached its own terms of service by hiding skip buttons or displaying “muted” adverts on websites and apps in automatic loop etc.
The report has named over 130 brands that may have purchased muted, auto-playing, mis-declared TrueView skippable in-stream inventory. This includes Honda, Hyundai, Ford, HP, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Samsung, JPMorghan, Pizza Hut, Disney+, Mercedes, General Motors, IBM, Microsoft, McDonalds, Siemens, Lacoste and McCain Foods.
It also lists WPP, IPG, dentsu, Publicis, Omnicorn, Havas, MIQ and Horizon Media among ad and media buying companies that appeared to have transacted muted, auto-playing, out-stream TrueView ads.
The report has shocked the advertising industry across the world with advertisers demanding refunds from YouTube for not adhering to its promises and policies.
The report has come at a time when the tech giant is facing several ongoing antitrust lawsuits globally, including India, for its alleged anti-competitive and non-transparent ad business.
Google controls nearly 70 percent of the ad market globally. Its ad revenue was to the tune of $225 billion in 2022. Of this, YouTube’s ad revenue accounts for nearly $30 billion.
Indian advertisers expressed concern over the study but refused to comment saying that they were reviewing the Adalytics report as of now.
“We can comment only after detailed deliberations within the company and our industry forum. We will review YouTube allocations if more details emerge in this case,” several leading advertisers told e4m.
Head of a digital agency said, “Google and YouTube must investigate the issue. A third party audit would be better as it can help them rebuild the trust of advertisers. Meanwhile, they should refund the ad money to affected advertisers.”
Adalytics used web-crawler data and worked with media buyers to come out with an in-depth investigative report.
Adalytics reviewed ad campaigns of over 1,000 brands, and reportedly found many of the “TrueView” ads (Google’s video ad) running in the background at “corner of the screen” in an automatic loop without any audio. Websites running “muted TrueView ads” include the NYTimes, Reuters and Wired, the report noted.
What is trueView?
TrueView is the core product for YouTube’s ad business.
“Most advertisers spend almost half of their video ad spend on TrueView which offers them a “choice-based ad format”. In this, users can skip the ad after five seconds and the advertisers are charged only if a user watches 30 seconds or the full-length of the video ad,” explains an Indian ad executive.
“However, if the skip button is hidden or obscured to make it difficult for users to skip after five seconds, it defies the very purpose of buying TrueView ads. It is counted as ad-waste,” he explains.
A digital agency head told e4m, “TrueView ads are supposed to play “in-stream” that is within YouTube or through high-quality publisher websites and mobile apps. However, TrueView ads are often displayed “out-stream” that is at the background or corner of websites without audio.
“While silent display of ads serves no purpose as users don’t interact with them, unskippable ads can affect a brand's image. In either case, it's a waste of ad money and breach of service terms. Google must be taken to task for violating business terms,” an Indian media planner said.
Indian Advertisers are increasing their digital ad spend. Google earned over Rs 25,000 Cr of digital ad revenue in India in FY22, about 80 percent jump compared to FY21.
Sajal Gupta, Digital Marketing specialist and CEO of Kiaos Marketing said, “This brings in the importance of the use of brand safety and viewability service providers such as Double Verify and IAS to pick up the flags a lot earlier. After all one has the option of switching off ads on Google Video Partner sites where this issue arises.”
Google disputed the claims
Google’s director of global video solutions, Marvin Renaud, however rejects the report’s findings in a blog post.
“The report wrongly implies that most campaign spend runs on GVP rather than YouTube. That’s just not right. The overwhelming majority of video ad campaigns serve on YouTube. Video,” he claims.
Insisting that advertisers have full control over ads display, Renaud explains, “When advertisers create video ad campaigns, they can clearly see that their ads may run on third-party sites via GVP during the campaign setup. We offer the option to opt out at any time. They can also decide where their content may appear. Advertisers can exclude specific websites and URLs along with entire topics or apps they wish to avoid when running ads.”
He further adds, “Ad inventory across the Google Video Partner network is more than 90% viewable. This is well above industry norms. The claims in the third-party report simply aren’t right. Put simply, over 90% of ads on GVP are visible to people across the web — and advertisers are only paying for ads when they are viewed.”
“We use real-time ad quality signals to determine if people are present and paying attention that help us decide whether to serve a video ad in a Google Video Partner site or app,” he said, adding that Google monitors adherence to its policies, and last year stopped serving ads on over 143,000 websites found to be in violation.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Machines learning human ideating: How LLM is changing the advertising landscape
LLM technology has the possibility of bringing in impactful campaigns, which will provide brands and marketers with a better ROI, say industry experts
By Shantanu David | Jun 29, 2023 8:35 AM | 5 min read
With Artificial Intelligence becoming de rigueur for all manner of enterprises, businesses, projects, public works, and personal endeavors, Large Language Models or LLMs, and the chatbots that are built on them, have become essential tools in any company’s technology arsenal. LLMs are computer algorithms that process natural language inputs so as to predict the next word based on what they’ve already seen.
While Microsoft’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard may have dominated the ‘AI wars’ conversation, the fact is that organisations ranging from Meta to LinkedIn to SalesForce to The Trade Desk and beyond are launching their own generative AIs and chatbots, built on LLM technology, to do everything from writing resumes to formulating business plans to creating pitches.
As Amit Nandwani, NCD, Cheil India, points out, one of the most significant impacts of LLMs is their ability to, “generate human-like content, faster and more precise than ever before. And with the emergence of these Generative AI tools, the landscape for copywriters is bound to change.”
Siddharth Bhansali, Founder, Noesis.tech and CTO, Zoo Media, agrees that the use of LLMs in media and advertising has seen a significant uptick, saying, “With companies such as Linkedin, Meta, and Salesforce also launching generative AI tools for ad copy, the landscape is quickly shifting. However, I firmly believe that these AI tools should be seen as allies rather than replacements in the creative process.”
LLMs are particularly adept at scaling and standardizing the creative process. They can be trained on effective ad copy and then generate similar content, maintaining continuity and consistency even when team members change. The automation provided by LLMs helps free up human talent to focus on more strategic and creative tasks.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media notes, “With the availability and access to vast amounts of data, the technology can efficiently analyse consumer behaviours and preferences. This helps us create tailored content for personalised and targeted messaging to improve the effectiveness of campaigns.”
Agreeing that LLMs can have a significant impact on marketing and advertising by automating content generation, improving personalization, and providing data-driven insights, Arvind Jayaprakash, Senior Vice President – Technology, Glance, says, "At Glance, we utilise LLM to generate engaging content for our users. The current content creation at moderation process has significant LLM involvement. Major part of the images and text that the users see on Glance smart lock screen are either wholly generated or enhanced by LLMs. We also have internal tools based on the currently available LLMs which help the editors at Glance moderate the content efficiently."
Aakriti Bhargava, CEO and Co-founder, Wizikey, points out that AI models are trained on vast amounts of existing data, which can introduce biases or limitations. “Humans provide the expertise, creativity, and contextual understanding necessary to navigate these challenges. In the marketing & advertising domain, human involvement now focuses more on strategic decision-making, evaluating the generated options, and aligning them with brand values and marketing objectives and infusing it with their unique style, brand voice, and messaging nuances. They can also make sure the generated output complies with legal and regulatory guidelines, ensuring transparency and ethical advertising practices.”
So with seemingly endless possibilities, LLM may well succeed in changing the face of the advertising industry significantly in the times to come. “However, human creativity is unmatchable and for maintaining the brand voice and authenticity, a symbiotic relationship between AI and humans should be the way forward,” says Kothari.
Nandwani adds, “We need to embrace the technology and use it to our advantage by automating day-to-day content creation tasks. This will allow us to spend more time on cracking big campaigns that require fresh, insightful thinking, and build an emotional connect with the audience. Something that LLMs can’t do… at least at this point in time.”
Experts agree that human involvement will not be diminished or impacted but will require it to evolve at a fast pace. Human touch remains critical for strategic decision-making, creative contribution, contextual awareness, connection development, and addressing ethical concerns. The effective use of LLM technology should aim to supplement rather than replace human capabilities, resulting in more efficient and informed campaigns.
Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder of Social Panga, observes that by utilizing these tools, brands will be able to merge technology and enhance the creativity quotient. “We will see an increase in communication efficacy, content development, and data analysis. LLM technology has the possibility of bringing in impactful campaigns, which will provide brands and marketers with a better ROI.”
However, there's a cautionary note to this - while these models can provide vast quantities of output, overreliance on them could lead to the commodification and over-generalization of ad copy. Over time, the copy could become so generic or noticeably AI-generated that it loses its impact on audiences. As of now however, the pros definitely seem to outweigh the cons.
“According to me, the impact is definitely positive. LLM technology has massively reduced time on the mundane, aiding in developing regular content in a faster manner,” says Rohit Varma, Founder, narrative, adding, “However, human involvement will remain vital for understanding briefs, checking the quality of the output and producing content that stands out from the crowd. After all, we need our dose of witticism.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m-iDAC first edition in July: Experts to shed light on the evolving digital landscape
The conference aims to bring together independent agency owners, founders, and leaders under one roof to share insights and best practices in the digital sphere
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 29, 2023 8:15 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group is thrilled to announce the first edition of the Independent Digital Agency Connect (iDAC) conference on July 21 in Mumbai. iDAC aims to bring together independent agency owners, founders, and leaders from around the world to share ideas, insights, and best practices in the digital sphere. In the business landscape today, brand building and digitalization go hand in hand. Digitalization has revolutionized the way brands interact with their audience, and it has become a critical component of successful brand-building strategies. iDAC is a perfect opportunity for marketers and brand leaders to come together under one roof and share insights on a wide range of topics, including business growth strategies, leadership development, and more.
The conference will include a mix of standalone speakers, fireside chats and panel discussions by industry experts and top leaders from the digital ecosystem. Apart from astute leaders taking centre stage, the conference will also have many seasoned experts sharing their insights.
Digitalization has made content creation and distribution more accessible than ever. Brands can leverage digital platforms to connect with their target audience, share valuable content, build brand awareness, and foster relationships. Today digital agencies are playing a key role in building a brand’s visibility on both national & regional levels hence it becomes vital to understand the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The conference offers multiple touch points to learn, experience, network and be inspired for you to grow your personal brand.
With more than 200 like-minded peers, this is a perfect chance to discuss the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in the digital ecosystem. Investing in yourself as an independent digital agency pioneer is crucial to staying ahead of the curve and being the best, you can be in your organization, team, and personal life.
To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from industry leaders, register here: https://e4mevents.com/idac-2023/register.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Union govt's collaboration with influencers raises eyebrows
Setting a new trend, senior Union ministers Rajeev Chandrashekhar, S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal recently appeared on YouTube channels of influencers Ranveer Allahbadia and Raj Shamani
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jun 28, 2023 8:23 AM | 4 min read
The Union government’s latest move to rope in India’s top YouTubers to “popularize government’s schemes” has surprised many and been dubbed as a big shift in the communication strategy of the government. So far, only private companies roped in influencers for marketing purposes, and the public sector largely depends on media and social media platforms to popularize their work.
Setting a new trend, senior Union ministers Rajeev Chandrashekhar, S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal, among others, recently appeared on YouTube channels of influencers Ranveer Allahbadia and Raj Shamani.
So Ranveer aka @BeerBicepsGuy says to me , #podcasts are the thing - so i said lets do one n heres the result of my fun interaction wth him ???— Rajeev Chandrasekhar ?? (@Rajeev_GoI) June 25, 2023
We spoke abt the exciting stuff happening in Tech n @_DigitalIndia thts making this the most exciting time in history of modern India…
Apart from interviews, on June 23, Piyush Goyal invited over 50 top-performing YouTubers to talk on various issues like popularizing handicrafts, benefits of millets and consumer awareness.
The high-profile interviews that appeared on influencers’ YouTube channels with the tag “Co-presented with MyGov” gathered millions of views but drew the ire of social media users. Critics and netizens questioned the rationale behind picking influencers to interview senior cabinet ministers. They also wondered about the selection process for the job and asked whether influencers were chosen by a tender process, a norm for government spending.
Allahabadia, who is popular as BeerBiceps and has 5.6 M subscribers on his YouTube 2.5 million on Instagram, and 528,700 on Twitter, interviewed Rajeev Chandrashekhar over ban on PUBG and Tik Tok and Jaishankar on Indian youth and brain drain. He also put out another video “Indira Gandhi’s Untold History” a few days ago which netizens dubbed as political propaganda.
3 videos of interviews with Cabinet Ministers in collab with GoI and one video in between on Gandhi Family from RW perspective. pic.twitter.com/KrwAAPfFoh— Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) June 26, 2023
Some netizens also alleged Allahabadia was the one who spoke against the beef ban in 2015.
So @BeerBicepsGuy is schooling BJP Govt here ?— Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) June 27, 2023
I hope yeh baat yeh apne podcast mein bol sake kabhi https://t.co/ry9cpnjJla
Raj Shamani, another popular YouTuber with 1M subscribers, has so far put out video interviews with Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. His interview with Vikram Sampath on “Gandhi versus Savarkar” uploaded four weeks ago is being dubbed as the BJP's promotional content.
Unpaid collaboration?
Questions are also being raised about the use of public funds to finance interactions between influencers and senior government functionaries as well as the terms of these interactions.
“Most influencers work on paid assignments and they declare the same along with their videos, posts and podcasts as per rule. However, these interviews were labelled as “co-presented”, though changed later which suggests that it was a paid collaboration,” a marketing executive said.
Apar Gupta, the founding director of Internet Freedom Foundation, wondered about the selection process for influencers as most government purchases are done through tenders or inviting bids.
Have recently seen a Podcaster/Youtuber interview several Cabinet Ministers in the Union Government. This piqued my interest and I found that in the description, the phrase, "Co-presented to you by @MyGovIndia".— Apar Gupta (@apar1984) June 26, 2023
As I regularly check government websites (one of my many weird…
“This voluntary, unpaid partnership focuses on active public engagement,” Allahabadia and Shamani’s YouTube channels declare as of now.
Response awaited
Allahbadia and Shamani responses were awaited till the time of writing the story.
Allahabadia and his colleague Viraj Sheth however told NewsLaundry that they didn’t receive any payments from the government for the series. They also claimed that their platform will soon invite representatives from other political parties too.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Google moves SC to challenge NCLAT order on CCI fine
In its case before the apex court, Google said that it looked forward to presenting how Android fuelled India's digital transformation
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 2:14 PM | 1 min read
Tech giant Google, which has been ordered to pay up Rs 1,338 crore by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) decision to uphold the fine.
"Today, we filed an appeal in the Supreme Court regarding the NCLAT’s decision in the Android case. The NCLAT correctly found that harm for anti-competitive behaviour needs to be proven, but did not apply this requirement to several of the CCI’s directions that it upheld. We look forward to presenting our case before the Supreme Court and demonstrating how Android has benefitted Indian users, developers, and OEMs, and powered India’s digital transformation" said Google.
In March 2023, NCLAT had supported CCI's decision to impose the fine on the tech giant, stating that it does not violate the principles of natural justice.
In February, Google approached the NCLAT, saying that the fine imposed on its mobile app distribution agreement with smartphone makers is unfair. In its justification, Google said that it did not restrict phone makers from installing rival apps.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube