Vodafone Idea enters content pact with Firework

In a first, the partnership will also allow Vi to access not only Firework’s content from its global studios but also those of its “unique occupational generated content”

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 23, 2020 12:55 PM
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has reportedly inked a deal with story publishing platform Firework, giving Vi subscribers access to the platform’s content.

In a first, the partnership will also allow Vi to access not only Firework’s content from its global studios but also those of its “unique occupational generated content”.

The deal comes at a time when digital content and data consumption in India skyrocketed, thanks to affordable data plans and social media platforms.

