Vi dials up cricketing excitement for T20 fans

With the country’s biggest sporting extravaganza kicking off, Vi, the Associate Media Sponsor of Vivo IPL 2021, has announced an engaging and rewarding initiative based on the popular game concept ‘PLAY ALONG’ i.e. play while you watch the live T20 league wherein one can play solo or with friends every day for next 52 days, 60 matches and add some fun and excitement with loads of rewards. Vi is offering its customers an opportunity to participate in the Vi Dekho bhi, Khelo bhi, Jeeto bhi, online gaming initiative and win daily prizes as well as bumper tournament prize, from 9th April to 30th May 2021.

This announcement comes close on the heels of Vi’s partnership with Disney+ Hotstar giving Vi customers the opportunity to watch the IPL T20 games live from their mobile phones, from anywhere.

About Vi Dekho bhi, Khelo bhi, Jeeto bhi:

All Vi customers (pre-paid and postpaid) can register and play the game. It will need one time registration from the Vi App home page. No conditions, whatsoever!

customers (pre-paid and postpaid) can register and play the game. It will need one time registration from the Vi App home page. No conditions, whatsoever! 4 stages for each game – pre-match, play along, strategic time-out & power play.

There will be daily challenges based on day’s match.

One can predict game outcomes - Who will win the toss, who will win the match, how many runs will be scored in the next over and so on.

Use your cricket knowledge to score extras.

Each day’s match results (leader board) which will be published post the day’s play is over, i.e. the winners will be announced every day for that day’s match(es)

Participants can win any number of times over the 52 day period. No cap on number of wins.

Invite friends, colleagues, relatives to play. Create own leagues and compete amongst each other.

Share the standings on Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Each participant can earn booster points by inviting friends or recharge / bill payment through the Vi app

app There are daily prizes for top scorers of the match, bumper prizes for top scorers of the tournament and mega prizes basis draw of lots for those who have scored a certain minimum points. Bumper Prizes: Phone, Bike, Car, Laptop, Scooter etc. Daily Prizes: One can redeem their points with host of partners namely Myntra, Flipkart, Lenskart, Puma, Faasos, Zomato, Curefit, Grofers, Goibibo etc.



As a separate initiative, Vi, invites customers to play the ‘Vi Fan of the Match’ contest during match breaks and win exciting rewards, including IPhones.

Vi customers can play ‘Vi Fan of the Match’ on the Vi Facebook page, the Vi Instagram page and on Twitter during every match break. Participants will have to answer simple questions pertaining to the live match being played. There will be a total of 20 questions for each match. The gifts on offer for those giving the maximum correct answers:

Surprise Vouchers on every ad break

iPhones to be won at the end of every match – 60 matches, 60 winners, 60 I-phone

Bumper prize at the end of the season

Additionally, the names and photos of each daily winner will get put up on Vi social media pages. So if you are a Vi customer, this IPL season is a win-win deal for you! Watch the games for free on Disney+ Hotstar, participate in the Vi Fan of the Match’ game to win gifts on each match and get popular on social media!

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)