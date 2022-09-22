Big 3 telcos dial up marketing, pump in Rs 1144 crore AdEx in FY22

Airtel, Jio & Vi are expected to increase their ad spends this year due to the impending 5G roll-out

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio Infocomm and Vodafone Idea increased their advertising spends during the fiscal year 2021-22. Bharti Airtel led the pack followed by Vi and Jio. The three telcos cumulatively spent Rs 1144 crore on advertising and marketing during the fiscal. This is significantly higher than the Rs 901.3 crore that the three companies spent in FY21.

Bharti Airtel's advertisement and marketing spends were up 6% to Rs 513.3 crore compared to Rs 485.6 crore in the previous fiscal. Vi's advertisement & business promotion expenditure jumped by a whopping 71% to Rs 355.7 crore from Rs 198.7 crore. Reliance Jio Infocomm's advertisement and marketing expenses were up by 27% to Rs 275 crore from Rs 217 crore.

The telecom operators are expected to increase their ad spends this year due to the impending 5G roll-out.

During the fiscal, Vi launched the #SpeedSeBadho campaign, which showcases how one could thrive in life by getting ahead with speed using Vi powered by GIGAnet. The campaign was extensively promoted on TV & Digital.

The next phase of #SpeedSeBadho showcased stories of how digital creators are growing with Vi during IPL and the campaign was extensively promoted on TV & Digital.

It also positioned the pack offering “unlimited night data” and “weekend data rollover” as Hero Unlimited Packs and backed it up with an impactful campaign that was launched to highlight these benefits quirkily by Vinay Pathak. The campaign was extensively promoted on TV & Digital & on-ground.

The company also became a co-powered sponsor for IPL on Star Sports. To engage with the users, and increase usage of the website and app, a digital campaign “Vi Fan of the Match” was launched. This campaign, the company claimed, led to Vi becoming the buzziest brand and generating strong engagement amongst the users.

Bharti Airtel promoted the Airtel Black campaign focussing on the convenience Airtel Black offers by removing the hassles of managing multiple bills and service issues for connectivity at home. The company undertook a customised online and offline 360-degree campaign.

The ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ campaign was targeted to expedite feature phone to smartphone upgrades and drive higher ARPU. The programme allowed Rs 6,000 cashback to customers buying a new smartphone with Airtel and recharging continuously for 36 months.

Airtel launched its Online Sim Delivery Campaign, where anyone can order a SIM from the comfort of their homes. A digital, multi-cohort campaign was run at scale to make people aware of the new service. The campaign was piloted in eight cities before making the service live pan-India.

Continuing with the ‘First-in-India’ narrative on 5G, Airtel made the biggest demonstration of the 5G experience to date in the country. Kapil Dev’s holographic avatar hosted India’s biggest youth, sports, and entertainment influencers at our Manes facility.

The attendees got to experience cricket the 5G way, starting from 360-degree viewing to simultaneous multi-angle camera feed on Airtel 5G phones. It brought to life Kapil Dev’s iconic and record-breaking innings of 175 not out in the 1983 World Cup, which was never recorded.

Reliance Jio had inked sponsorship deals with Indian Premier League (IPL) teams in 2021. It also launched the #AbHarGharJioFiber campaign with actor Ranveer Singh to promote the JioFiber broadband service. The telco also launched a campaign titled #5YearsOfJio to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

