Vi launches AI/ML-driven adtech platform 'Vi Ads'

With an aim to participate as a major player in multibillion dollar Indian advertising industry Vi today announced the launch of its own world class ‘Ad-Tech’ platform - Vi Ads – an AI/ML driven Adtech platform, that gives marketers a programmatic media buying platform that is cutting edge and ROI focused.

Riding on Vi’s deep data science technology, Vi Ads will enable marketers to engage with the operator’s over 243 million subscribers through multiple channels like Vi owned digital media- Vi App, Vi Movies & TV App, and traditional channels like SMS, IVR calls. One of the key differentiators of Vi Ads is that it will be media agnostic and empower marketers to engage with Vi users on external media channels and publisher partners of Vi Ads.

Additionally, Vi Ads will offer a self-serve interface enabling marketers with full control of their campaigns from campaign set up, tracking campaign performance to driving campaign insights. Since Vi Ads is built to achieve full-funnel campaign objective, be it awareness, consideration or purchase - it caters to advertisers looking to drive reach, generate leads or drive sales. The combination of advanced features and ease of execution will appeal to large agencies and SMEs alike.

In the last 10 years Digital AdEx has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 27%. Even during the pandemic, when all other media saw a decline, Digital AdEx witnessed significant growth. Programmatic media buying has firmly taken route in India and its share has been increasing year on year, now standing at 42%, as per Madison Advertising Report 2022.

Commenting on the launch of Vi Ads, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi said “With our programmatic platform - Vi Ads, we will address two of the biggest challenges faced by marketers today - authentic insights and enhanced reach. Firstly, it offers marketers the benefits of unique audience segments, interest groups and targeting parameters derived using Vi’s deep insights of our consumers built on opt-in data. Secondly, it allows advertisers to not only reach their chosen audiences over Vi’s own Digital Media like Vi App and Vi Movies & TV app, but also on external third party programmatic media and traditional channels of SMS & IVR calls. This is a simple, easy-to-use and highly-efficient solution for marketers to effectively reach out to the right target group with the most relevant messaging at any given point of time, while also providing a monetization opportunity to Vi as we aggressively build and scale our digital assets.”

The Vi Ads Platform has been built in partnership with TorcAi, a global provider of audience infrastructure and programmatic solutions, leverages advanced data sciences & machine learning to stitch together legacy marketing & advertising technology platforms with new breed tech. TorcAi helps media value chain stakeholders to build and nurture audience assets by bringing together data and activation channels at the organizational level.

Rohit Verma, CEO TorcAi Digital said, “This partnership, and the development of the Vi Ads platform, will enable Vi to connect their vast stores of customer insights with advertisers, and publishers, to deliver the right message, at the perfect time. We look forward to a long relationship with Vi and welcome the opportunity to deliver world-class products and technologies that will continue to revolutionize the way data is used to better engage with consumers across an ever-evolving digital backdrop.”

