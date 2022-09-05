Vi collaborates with Raftaar for #SpeedSeBadho anthem

The official album was released by Raftaar on his social media platforms and on YouTube

Vi has collaborated with the Indie hip-hop artist Dilin Nair a.k.a Raftaar to create a special album for Vi’s ongoing #SpeedSeBadho campaign.

In line with the #SpeedSeBadho philosophy, Vi collaborated with Raftaar with an aim to encourage its users to fulfil their passion and potential to the fullest. The official music album was released by Raftaar, on his social media platforms and on YouTube.

The song talks about how to keep going faster in today’s fast-paced life and do more to realise their dreams. It also celebrates the spirit of Vi and how its customers can get ahead with speed with its fastest 4G.

Raftaar who is known for his inimitable style of writing about life, in the anthem, summarizes the way to get ahead in life in the first 3 lines-

“Zindagi ka simple sa usool hai/ Ya toh bheed me sadho/ Ya speed se badho”, which roughly translates into, if one needs to get ahead in life, it’s important to avoid the rut and move ahead faster.

The song also inspires the listeners to do more and not stop before they achieve what they have dreamt of. Thus, he sings -

Palkho pe sapne jab palte hai/ Palbhar bhi palkhe jhapti nahi

Neend kam speed zyada apni aadat aisi/ Neend kam, kaam zyada rakhta taaqat aisi

Raftaar said, "I'm extremely pleased to partner with Vi on this campaign. My ideology in life has always been to be a master of your life and take control of your destiny and make your dreams a reality. The song talks about how it's important to be street smart in today’s fast paced world where time means everything and accomplish all your passions through the right kind of hustle. Go watch it and get inspired!"

