Platinum Outdoor launches OOH campaign for Vodafone Idea

Platinum Outdoor, a unit of Madison World, has launched an out-of-home hyperlocal campaign for Vi to highlight their enhanced 4G experience and strong indoor coverage.

The campaign involves a series of installations, including billboards, unipoles, and bus shelters located across Delhi/NCR that communicates the brand's core message, "enjoy strong network indoors".

Through this campaign, the brand aims to achieve this goal by showing its strong indoor coverage in the remotest areas of one's home, office, basements etc. The campaign has captured consumers' attention. There were numerous challenges in planning and deploying such an area-specific campaign with over 75 unique sites. Concluding these 75+ sites required a comprehensive understanding of the strong indoor coverage reception areas and properly combining these insights with the campaign's communication. It was imperative to be 100% sure of the placements because these sites extended from one end of the NCR to another in Delhi, which the campaign was able to deliver according to the pre-requisites, making it an absolute success.

Arvinder Sachdev, Operations Director, North, Vi said, “We invite all pre-paid and post-paid mobile phone users in New Delhi & NCR to experience a superior, upgraded indoor 4G experience on the Vi network. Over the past year, we have undertaken numerous initiatives to improve our 4G coverage in the circle as well as to strengthen our indoor coverage even in congested areas in the National Capital. Customers can choose from a variety of plans that allow everyone in the family to do more and get more with Vi's 4G network. Throughout our efforts to achieve 5G readiness, we remain focused on providing the best technologies, products, and services to keep delighting our customers.”

Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, Platinum Outdoor and MRP said, “Vi checks all the boxes for a stellar outdoor campaign. It has been an exciting experience for our teams to plan and execute such a large campaign. The campaign has already had a tremendous impact on the brand.”

