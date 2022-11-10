Twitter India reports 82% jump in revenue in FY 2021-22

Even as developments continue to churn out of Twitter worldwide, the company has finally posted its FY 2021-22 earnings, following the US midterm elections.



As per Tofler, "Twitter Communications India Private Limited reported its revenues for the financial year 2021-22 as Rs 157 crore, an 82 % jump since the last financial year."



"The company further reported a net loss of Rs 32 crore during the same fiscal. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 182 crore."



These financials come on the heels of Elon Musk's takeover of the company and his major pruning of the staff, including 90% of the company's India workforce.



Musk has proposed and or passed a slew of changes, including charging for the site's vaunted blue tick, reviews of banned accounts, and more.



Advertisers continue to play it safe, and many major brands have paused advertising on the site until further developments, as Musk continues to sculpt policy.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)