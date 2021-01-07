Twitter, Facebook, Instagram block Donald Trump

The action came after social media posts by the US President, claiming fraud in the election he lost to Joe Biden, allegedly incited violence

Twitter and Facebook have suspended US President Donald Trump’s account after he tweeted to his supporters who attacked the US Capitol disrupting lawmakers as they were about to certify Democrat President elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, according to media reports. The posts allegedly incited violence.

The sanctions came after the US President took to social media to make claims about fraud and other impropriety in the election he lost to Joe Biden.

Facebook has blocked Trump from posting on the site for 24 hours, the company said. The decision came after the company already removed posts he made in support of the mob.

“We’ve assessed two policy violations against President Trump’s Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time,” a Facebook statement read.

Trump’s account on Facebook-owned Instagram will also be locked for 24 hours.

Earlier on Wednesday, Facebook removed a video posted hours after the attack began where Trump called on protestors to “go home” and stated falsely that “we had an election that was stolen from us.”

Twitter has also locked Trump’s account for 12 hours after removing three tweets that the company said were “severe violations” of its policies.