Twitter Blue: What does the badge of authenticity mean for brands?
Twitter Blue will be an avenue to identify audience behaviour. While this is key for brands to increase their engagement, it also opens up a lot of possibilities for advertisers, opine experts
The latter half of last year saw Twitter making headlines almost every day. The saga, which began in April 2022, has now led to several changes on the social media site – one of them being the launch of the subscription model. Elon Musk now dons the mantle of being the first to introduce Twitter Blue to users, despite attracting a fair share of criticism for the controversial takeover.
So, what is Twitter Blue and how does it impact users? According to Twitter’s blog page, “Twitter Blue is an opt-in, paid subscription that adds a blue checkmark to your account and offers early access to select features, like Edit Tweet.” Twitter Blue also gives one the option to upload videos for a longer duration of up to 60 minutes.
Accordingly, there is another section called Twitter Blue for Business that has been introduced to a select few brands as of now. “As a Twitter Blue for Business subscriber, a company can link any number of their affiliated individuals, businesses and brands to their account. When they do, affiliated accounts will get a small badge of their parent company's profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark,” the Twitter page says.
This could mean that companies and brands can make a community, maybe even post about paid partnerships through these badges and much more. It is still uncertain though as to what the pricing range would be for this feature. But either way, the real question is, how does it impact brands and advertisers? When this feature rolls out, what can brands do to make the most of this new feature? Experts shared their views about this new feature and what utility does it have for brands.
Impact for Brands
According to Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO of Mirum India, “Twitter Blue for Business is a good idea. It provides legitimacy to the brands’ Twitter handles. And for the consumer, it ensures that the content that they are consuming is authentic. On Twitter it is very easy to create parody accounts or accounts with misleadingly similar names, so Twitter for Business is a sound idea. The challenge is how will Twitter validate the legitimacy of the handle, once lots of business start opting for the same. Manually authenticating each and every request is going to be time-consuming.”
Shares views on how audience segmentation provided by Twitter Blue’s features would benefit advertisers, Kosal Malladi, Vice President, Madison Loop, says: “Twitter is clearly trying to open up new revenue models to support the business. Blue tick was a vanity metric; Twitter Blue is making the vanity metric more accessible. The implication of making any vanity metric accessible is that it steadily loses the vanity value. Hence Twitter is giving more features to Twitter Blue users, thereby making it a subscription/premium offering. Twitter Blue of Business is a similar effort. The complete details of this are yet to be revealed.”
Another benefit that Twitter would see, according to Malladi, is audience segmentation. “Now, Twitter will have one more avenue to identify audience behaviour. And this opens up a lot of possibilities for advertisers.”
But Malladi also has a word of caution for brands since the feature is new and the Indian audience for it is also limited. “Any platform will take time to build audience intelligence, and hence deliver results.”
Sabiha Khan, Head of Strategy- Digital Experience, Dentsu Creative India, shared more on how the blue tick will help businesses with authenticity. “Twitter Blue for Business might really help brands, especially those with a group presence, though it remains to be seen how it gets rolled out. Many businesses tend to struggle with the decision of one handle versus multiple handles based on geographies or product lines, and this badge seems like an interesting solution to help establish connection and authenticity. Of course, the support towards longer videos is also something brands will find useful. The prioritisation of tweets too may help from a response management POV.”
Sharing a different perspective was Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Angel Investor, who has his doubts about the feature but believes the blue tick will help brands find a niche audience. “Twitter Blue users will be the ones desperately seeking the blue tick mark of validation. I’m not certain how valuable brand custodians will find these users until they grow into a significant number of users. However, given that these are paid, ‘premium’ users, brands may over time like to prioritize them for more premium offerings much like how television advertisers used the HD channel feeds to target more niche premium viewers.”
Karan Taurani of Elara Capital says Twitter Blue can be a great space for businesses to diversify their customer targeting. “You will see a lot of reverse marketing and partnership-led kind of stuff happening on Twitter as well, which was earlier limited only to Instagram. In platforms like Twitter, there's a lot of serious business involvement as well. So, I think if there's stability in the key norms, in terms of the tick mark, in terms of how the partnerships are to be done, I think there is a good potential for a lot of growth coming in from that business side.”
Taurani also believes that the subscription model can benefit both Twitter and the brands advertising on it. “I think this space would be used more in terms of a lot of formal announcements, right from actors and celebrities to other more serious announcements, more serious partnerships.”
MeitY likely to discuss gaming rules with schools, PTA members
As per reports, the meeting is to be held this week
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 9:49 AM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Electronics and IT is likely to meet school and parent-teacher associations this week to discuss draft gaming rules, media reports say.
The discussion will also focus on the impact of gaming on kids and the need to curtain time spent on the same.
Ministry officials are also considering to meet doctors and policy groups.
The central government recently proposed self-regulation and mandatory player verification for online gaming companies to exercise due diligence.
'Providing IPL content for free will push Jio Cinema’s subscriber base toward new records'
A report by Elara Capital claims streaming free IPL will enable Jio Cinema to cross-sell other content offerings and assist with mobile subscriber retention
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 6:58 PM | 3 min read
Hours after exchange4media publsihed a story about Sports18 deciding to air IPL free on the Jio app, Elara Capital has come out with a report claiming that providing IPL content-free could have a negative impact on TV advertising and on TV medium consumption.
In the report Senior Vice President Karan Taurani has shared, “As per media reports (exchange4media.com) Jio Cinema will offer free IPL content on its app. Providing IPL content-free could have a negative impact on TV advertising and on TV medium consumption, given 1) digital is a better platform for this content as it is available free vs TV where it is subscription-based and 2) it will attract a larger audience vs Hotstar in the past, which charged a subscription fee for its platform. On the other hand, advantages of the TV medium remain 1) its mass viewership and reach, 2) cheaper cable average revenue per user (ARPU) as 95% of the market uses bundles & does not subscribe a la carte, 3) largescale advertisers, such as FMCG, autos and telecom, which allocate sizeable budgets for mass campaigning on TV, and 4) sports is viewed in large groups on TV, which too augurs well. The Smart TV proposition may be a threat for linear TV only in the medium term, as penetration of the former is low at 10%; this can scale up with the rise in broadband penetration,” stated the Elara Diet Report.
“In our view, it will be difficult for Viacom18-Jio Cinema to recover even 30-40% of its content acquisition cost via the digital route, if the content is free at least in the near term (over the next two years); however, in the medium to long term, due to 1) the change in consumption habits on digital media and 2) growing Smart TV penetration, there is the possibility of their digital ad revenue scaling up, but it may still continue to be much lower as compared to TV medium ad revenue (IPL),” claims Taurani.
“Providing free IPL also would have a negative impact on India’s over the top (OTT) market, as ARPU may drop down further or remain stable in a market where most OTT platforms are already available at cheap prices vs global averages (for e.g., Netflix and Amazon have the lowest pricing in India). The domestic OTT market was already having a tough time, given fragmentation and high content cost. Lower visibility on ARPU would add to its concerns."
"Further, from Jio’s standpoint, this would push Jio Cinema’s subscriber base toward new records, as they may start to compete with the likes of YouTube India, which has a monthly average user (MAU) base of 520mn, the largest in India. It would further help Jio Cinema to cross-sell its other content offerings and assist with mobile subscriber retention. This, in turn, can help Jio Cinema compete with social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram as well as YouTube, which has an 80% share in India’s video advertising segment, apart from mere broadcaster OTT platforms, which have a smaller share. The surge in advertising video on demand (AVOD) user base also augurs well for programmatic advertisers, such as Affle India, as there is a potential for higher conversions on homegrown OTT apps with a larger user base, rather than YouTube and social media apps owned by global giants,” explained Taurani
Telcos ad venture: EU body to decide on approval by early next month
As per reports, the move by telecom companies is being seen as an attempt to compete with tech giants
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 1:30 PM | 1 min read
Telcos like Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone will get to know by February 10 if they can set up a joint advertising venture to take on the big tech companies.
Competition enforcers are set to give their verdict early next month, media reports have said.
On January 6, the telecom companies sought approval from anti-trust watchdog.
This is being seen as an attempt to compete with the big tech companies like Meta and Google.
The advertising venture is meant to provide "privacy-led, digital identification solutions", the commission is reported to have said.
Interactive Avenues wins the digital creative mandate of Vim
The agency won this mandate through a highly competitive pitch process and will handle the account through their Mumbai office
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 3:40 PM | 1 min read
Interactive Avenues, a Reprise network company and the digital arm of Mediabrands India, has won the digital creative mandate for Hindustan Unilever Limited’s dishwash brand – Vim. The agency won this mandate through a highly competitive pitch process and will handle the account through their Mumbai office.
Interactive Avenues’ mandate includes amplifying the brand’s social media presence, managing their e-commerce content, and delivering cutting edge creatives and digital video commercials.
Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues, added, “As a market category, dishwash typically has a low-involvement footprint online. We will leverage best-in-class strategies to shape impactful conversations for the brand and take their digital story to the next level.”
Interactive Avenues is a full-service digital marketing company with offices in Mumbai (headquarters), Gurgaon, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata.
Prasar Bharati planning to launch OTT platform?
Last year, it signed an agreement with YuppTV to expand the global reach of Doordarshan's DD India channel
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 8:42 AM | 1 min read
Prasar Bharati is reportedly "evaluating" the possibility of launching an OTT platform.
"That is something we are working upon, evaluating," a leading business portal reported a Prasar Bharati official as saying in response to a question on the subject.
The news comes months after Prasar Bharati signed an agreement with YuppTV to expand the global reach of Doordarshan's DD India channel, according to the report. Prasar Bharati had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with YuppTV in March last year to make DD India available in various countries including the US, the UK.
The talks of a possibility of OTT platform launch comes days after the government approving a scheme worth more than Rs 2,500 crore for modernization, upgrade and expansion of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD), Prasar Bharati is ready with plans to achieve the objectives.
How Web3 can weave a fascinating future for marketers
Web3 can build solutions that prioritise user privacy & security while improving the overall user experience, say industry players
By Shantanu David | Jan 9, 2023 8:42 AM | 5 min read
While some might say the official jury is still out on the actual applications of Web3, essentially a new version of the internet itself, tech evangelists, brands, agencies that represent them and the more informed of the consumers that purchase their products, are seemingly all in.
And as Mitesh Kothari, Co-Founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, affirms: “It is more interactive, connected and secure than ever!”
Beyond the Web
Kothari believes that web3 can be a great tool for business development. “Slowly and gradually, with the advancements in tech, the man-machine relationship is maturing from master-servant to partner. With the help of cutting-edge technologies like machine learning and big data, websites and apps will be able to process information intelligently and human-like in this stage of the internet's evolution,” he says.
For Samir Asher, Co-founder & COO, Tonic Worldwide, Web3 is the stuff of science fiction made real. “It's a digital realm where artificial intelligence and machine learning join forces with blockchain to create a smarter, more secure, and more responsive internet.”
Kruthika Ravindran, Associate Director - Key Accounts, TheSmallBigIdea, points out that Web3 can be used at every single stage of the marketing cycle – “Right from understanding the audience, to improving the products, services and experiences, to managing all the data and so on and so forth. With fully immersive multimedia environments, the possibilities of Web3 are endless.”
Kothari further enthuses, “Coming to advertising, building community is everything. Artists have started leveraging NFTs and Digital Collectibles to lure their fan base. Furthermore, advertisers can take experiential advertising a notch above with in-game ad modelling and show their ads in 3D. It will be fascinating to observe how marketers come up with creative ideas to take advantage of the opportunity in the Web3 era.”
As part of its Digital 3.0 initiative, White Rivers Media has been engaging with some of the top Indian business houses to help them understand the digital transformations their organizations would have to undergo to move from Web 2.0 to Digital 3.0.
Siddharth Bhansali, Founder, Noesis.tech and CTO, Zoo Media, believes that Web3 is expected to dominate the conversation in the tech industry because it has the potential to fundamentally change the way the internet works by replacing centralized systems with decentralized ones. “This could have a wide range of applications, from enabling more secure and private online communication to enabling more transparent and democratic decision-making processes.”
“While a lot of Web3 and its adoption is debatable, what's important is that it's opening new questions and providing new examples of how our relationship with the internet is changing. Web3 may or may not be the next "platform" moment, but it's a sign that big change has started to take place both at the technology layer that powers the internet as well as the perception layer that influences what people think they can use the internet for,” adds Bhansali.
One potential way to utilize Web3 technologies in advertising and marketing would be to focus on building solutions that prioritize user privacy and security, while also improving the overall user experience. This could involve developing decentralized platforms that offer more control and transparency to users, as well as using decentralized identity solutions to enable more personalized and targeted advertising in a more privacy-friendly manner.
Consumers First
Amer Ahmad, Director of Technology, Blink Digital, believes the key principles of Web3 - decentralisation, transparency and giving power back to the users are key factors at play. “While we are still at a very early stage in terms of Web 3 adoption, brands, which are realising that they must meaningfully engage with their customers and build communities, will most definitely have a first-mover advantage. More so, these brands can use the Web3 channels as new and sustainable revenue streams.”
“The two most common aspects are the metaverse and NFTs. But they’ve been used mostly as PR-led activations, as opposed to long-term deployments. The Web3 space is so versatile that the technology can be used across industries, from community building to democratizing ad inventory acquisition. My personal opinion is that we will see sustainable, long-term brand-led use cases around Web3 technologies in 2023, as opposed to PR-led activations,” he notes.
Krutin Shah, Co-founder and COO, Phyvital Inc, agrees that Web3 has shown promise to increase the efficiency of transactions while creating trust / transparency. Additionally, most of the major VCs and tech companies are starting to invest heavily into Web3 to create the next set of products. This is the key why Web3 will continue to dominate trends in 2023.
“We are starting to see Web3 to have alternative ways to advertise or market to Gen Z and younger folks. Globally, younger folks are not on Facebook or traditional sites, they are adapting web3 community tools, which is where we will have to market / advertise to them,” says Shah.
Web 3 technologies are also making it possible to connect a vast array of devices through the Internet of Things (IoT), creating new opportunities for innovation and collaboration, explained Asher. “And with the power of cloud computing, Web3 is able to handle vast amounts of data and provide insights and predictions in real-time.”
And by providing more customised, precise, and engaging experiences for customers, observes Asher, Web 3 technologies have the potential to make a significant impact on the advertising and marketing industry. In advertising and marketing, Web3 has a variety of specific applications: tailored content; interactive experiences; improved targeting; and smart content.
In a nutshell, as Asher says: “Users are transported to a brand's product or concept, fully experiencing it in a way that feels more realistic and exciting than any traditional ad could ever hope to achieve. And with the added element of interactivity, customers can truly engage with the brand on a deeper level, forging a connection that goes beyond just a fleeting advertisement.”
Pepper to launch content marketing platform
The platform will help businesses streamline their content process, improve organic traffic and reduce customer acquisition cost
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 7, 2023 11:25 AM | 1 min read
Content-mediation company Pepper will be soon launching a content marketing platform (CPM), the waitlist for which has already begun. Founder and CEO of Pepper Anirudh Singla announced the launch of the service on his social media pages.
The new CMP, wrote Singla, will help businesses streamline their content process, improving organic traffic and reducing customer acquisition cost. The platform will also aid in calculating content marketing ROI.
The CPM will serve as a collaborative space by bringing content, data and teams together.
Singla wrote: "Like Salesforce pioneered CRM as a category over 20 years back, we feel CMP (Content Marketing Platform) will become the most critical software stack for any business in the next 10 years! With every company becoming a content company, I am excited to announce that Pepper Content is soon launching one of the world’s foremost Content Marketing Platform!"
The company has also launched a waitlist for the soon-to-be-launched platform. The first 500 beta users to register will get personalised onboarding.
"A lot will change this year in the content space, and Pepper Content will play a revolutionary part in changing how marketing organisations think about content! Apply for access now!" wrote the CEO.
