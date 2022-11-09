TikTok hires NBA’s CMO Kate Jhaveri as its new Global Head of Marketing

Jhaveri has also worked for tech giants like Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, Microsoft and Dell

ByteDance Inc. owned TikTok has roped in former NBA CMO Kate Jhaveri as its new Global Head of Marketing. Jhaveri fills in for Nick Tran who was the marketing chief at TikTok from April 2020 to January 2022.

Jhaveri had a three-year stint with NBA, and prior to that, she was with Twitch as its Chief Marketing Officer. At Twitter, she served as the Head of Consumer Marketing between 2013 and 2016. Before that, she was with Facebook as its Director of Brand and Mobile Marketing. She has also worked with Microsoft, Apple and Dell.

Jhaveri also serves as a Board Member of web recommendation platform Outbrain.

According to reports, Jhaveri will now oversee TikTok’s consumer and brand marketing and will report to CEO Vanessa Pappas. She will also work closely with TikTok’s Global Head of Business Sofia Hernandez.

