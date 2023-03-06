India’s big love for short videos to make market $12 billion-strong by 2030: Report
Short-form video apps likely to capture 40% of video commerce market, reveals a Redseer report which also predicts Creator economy will double in five years
The Indian short-form video market has been on a strong growth trajectory ever since the pandemic. Following the TikTok ban by the Indian government in mid-2020, the void was quickly filled by global giants Google (YouTube Shorts) and Meta (Instagram Reels) besides home-grown platforms like Moj, Josh, Chingari and MX TakaTak among others.
Such is their growth and level of engagement that they are now not only competing with global players in terms of monthly active users (MAU), daily active users (DAU) and time spent, but also outperforming them in three of the top five content genres -- Music/Dance, Dialogue/Acting and Comedy -- says a report by Redseer strategy consulting.
The report attributed the growth largely to linguistically and culturally diverse content. Hindi continues to be at top followed by English in terms of the popularity of the language of SVF content.
According to the report, Indian SFV market monetisation is at the cusp of a breakout and could potentially be an opportunity of $8-$12 billion by 2030. Most of it will be driven by influencer marketing.
These platforms are expected to capture around 40% of the $8-$12 billion video commerce market in 2030 with the top three categories being fashion and beauty & personal care and packaged food & beverages, the report states.
Industry experts believe that the reason behind the rise in consumption of short-form videos is due to the audience's decreasing attention span, engaging content and language localisation has made it easier for millions of users to follow their favorite creators in their respective languages.
Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat and Moj, opines, “Indians are loving SFV apps because of a combination of reasons. A behavioral shift towards consuming content that's short has happened especially during the pandemic. Users are tired of browsing content on long form destinations, and decision fatigue while deciding what to watch is a real phenomenon.”
Sharma added, “On Moj (300 million MAU), a user launches the app, and can start consuming fun, authentic content right away without having to decide what to watch. Moj's biggest differentiator is that our algorithms are designed to serve content that's highly relatable, relevant, and culturally nuanced. This has resulted in an average consumption of 34 mins per user day and a 10X growth in our creator driven revenue.”
The opportunities that short video platforms offer to break out are not only restricted to the young but are now being embraced by people in middle age too, says GBS Bindra, Chief Business Officer of Hipi, a short video app.
Bindra explained, “For instance, Garima Gupta (50) won our singing contest-Supermom challenge- on Hipi by showcasing her unique ability to sing a song in reverse effortlessly and got an invite to perform at a big reality show on national TV.”
Desi Indian apps offer a unique opportunity for users to connect with their local community, find like-minded creators, and gain the inspiration and motivation needed to achieve their goals, says Ian Goh, CEO of Tiki.
Brands are just scratching the surface
Brands have also started allocating more ad money toward the short-video space although they are just scratching the surface yet as far as SFV platforms are concerned, an ad industry expert quips. An earlier Redseer report noted that SFV would attract 10-20% of India’s total digital ad revenue by 2030.
Some apps have started to see an increase in brand collaborations over the past year. Moj, for instance, has attracted brands like Fanta, SUGAR Cosmetics, Realme, and Manyavar.
Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder, Chingari, says, “Indian brands have just started to realize the potential of SFV platforms. This is a win-win situation for both the SFV platforms and the brands, as they can get a highly engaged audience in a way that connects with them and drives better business outcomes.”
As brands use these platforms more innovatively and impactfully, they can create even stronger connections with their consumers, experts noted.
“There is an enormous scope of innovation here that only a handful of brands are yet utilizing. For example, the Hipi app allows brands to natively place their brand, product, or service within the video content that is likely to be viewed by their audience. This builds brand consideration while viewers consume videos as they scroll through the feed in the app”, Bindra says.
Creator economy
Over the last couple of years, influencer marketing has emerged as an increasingly popular marketing strategy in India.
However, out of nearly 8 crore creators, only 1.5 lakh are able to monetise their services effectively.
The report projects the marketing spend on influencers to be worth $2.8-$3.5 billion in 2028, almost 10-fold compared to the current spend.
The findings emphasized that there is a need for a tech-enabled, transparent, and scalable solution for influencers and brands to engage. The report also observed that user-generated content (UGC) platforms are developing creator marketplaces that can become a centralized network for creators to connect with brands.
This can benefit both creators and brands, as it provides a platform for creators to showcase their work and for brands to find suitable creators to work with.
“Currently, brands and influencers mostly engage via intermediary agencies – a model that is broken and lacks efficiency. Agencies may take a significant cut of the compensation for their services, which can reduce the amount of money that influencers receive. And so, there is a need for a tech-enabled, transparent and scalable solution. Creator marketplaces can bridge this gap”, says Mohit Rana, Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants.
“The platforms that prioritize creating a healthy ecosystem for creators, fostering a strong sense of community, and delivering value to key stakeholders are best equipped to provide Indian creators with the resources they need to thrive on”, says Goh.
ShortsTV now on Tata Play Binge
The platform will have over 300 titles
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 12:39 PM | 1 min read
ShortsTV is now available on Tata Play Binge. ShortsTV has more than 300 titles featuring renowned and critically acclaimed artists across the globe.
It hosts over 1000 hours of content across genres including star-studded, award-winning short films, with subtitles in English. The platform, in collaboration with top short film production houses, will bring top notch short-format movies with award-winning star cast such as Devi, Harvie Krumpet, Out of Darkness, Spam, Gadhedo, Caroline, and many more.
Commenting on the addition of the new partner app, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “We want to provide diverse content choices to our viewers and create experiences that are varied. ShortsTV’s popularity has grown in India over the years, and we are happy to be bringing them onboard Tata Play Binge. With a total of 23 popular apps under one roof, we have created a platform that makes content accessibility and discovery easy and convenient for all.
Adding to this, Carter Pilcher, CEO of ShortsTV, says: "ShortsTV is thrilled to be strengthening our partnership with Tata Play, bringing our addictive Short movie experience to Binge. Short format content consumption is exploding and ShortsTV is a one-stop destination for crazy animations, amazing stories, big stars, and deep dive documentary shorts that bring our Binge audience the biggest variety of films from around the globe."
How AI & ML are reprograming programmatic advertising
But the increasing use of AI/ML in programmatic marketing also requires careful consideration of the ethical and privacy implications, say experts
By Shantanu David | Mar 3, 2023 9:01 AM | 4 min read
Artificial Intelligence is all over the news now, leading to reactions ranging from favour (it will drive efficiency and save effort) to fury (robots/software will steal our jobs) to fatuous (the machines are taking over). Irrespective of opinions, the fact is that AI is here to stay, permeating every industry, tech or otherwise.
And while we’ve already covered the broad strokes of the generalized impact of AI on the advertising & media industry, much like in vogue data lakes, there’s always more to dive into, especially in the tech heavy domains of programmatic marketing, which are already heavily reliant on software and predictive technology. With AI being added to the equation, this may just lead to a theory of everything, at least in marketing.
According to various industry sources, the global AI market is valued at over $136 billion, and the AI industry value is projected to increase by over 13X over the next seven years. This means that the AI market is expanding at a CAGR of 38.1% between 2022 and 2030.
Suraj Nambiar, National Media Head, Tonic Worldwide, says that the increasing use of AI/ML programs in programmatic marketing has several implications: improved efficiency and accuracy; personalization; cost savings; data privacy and ethics; and skill gaps.
“AI/ML algorithms can analyze large amounts of data and make data-driven decisions faster and more accurately than humans. This can lead to improved efficiency in media buying and better targeting of advertising. AI/ML can help to personalize advertising to individual users based on their behaviour, preferences, and interests. This can lead to higher engagement rates and better customer experiences,” he says.
Tejinder Gill, General Manager, The Trade Desk India, agrees that the increasing use of AI and machine learning programs in programmatic marketing has significant implications for the industry. “These AI-powered platforms enable advertisers to make data work smarter and drive better business results. By leveraging AI in programmatic marketing, advertisers can gain more precise targeting, better ad placements, and improved campaign performance. As AI continues to evolve, it will unlock even more sophisticated and effective tools for programmatic marketing.”
As an instance of the potentiality of AI, The Trade Desk's advanced AI technology, KOA, can recognize patterns and interpret them to surface precise media buying strategies, allowing advertisers to evaluate massive amounts of data and optimize campaigns in real-time. On average, the platform sees more than 1 trillion ad opportunities per day – that’s roughly 13 million ad opportunities every second, which is well over 100 times the volume of global search.
Every brand has a target consumer base that they want to engage with. Reaching out to target audiences will most certainly lead to more business conversions and sales than choosing the sites for brands’ advertising and marketing campaigns.
Harsh S. Kedia, CEO, Auburn Digital Solutions notes, “Everybody stores information on their gadgets. Instead of dispersing their advertisements across the digital space in the hopes of attracting the audience they need, marketers can concentrate on the exact audience they are trying to reach with the help of AI and ML by accumulating individualized data.”
He adds that for brands, choosing an ad unit is now easier due to AI and ML. “Marketers used to have to carefully analyze and evaluate which ad space would provide them the most conversions. Because of AI and ML, they can now not only distinguish between the ad-space but also assist in recommending suitable display positions. With targeted customer data, brands can quickly establish connections with customers based on their consumption patterns and interests.”
Joyeeta Ghosal, Director, Brand Marketing, Gokwik, agrees, saying, “Analyzing data and optimizing ads on the basis of deep customer behaviour can help drive higher marketing conversion rates in relevant audiences. There’s a lot of transparency that comes with these martech tools and helps in displaying ads only on high performing media platforms.”
Indeed, many digital brands such as Swiggy, Myntra, etc are using these tools in their programmatic campaigns to lower their CAC while driving higher quality conversions in real time.
Nambiar concludes the increasing use of AI/ML in programmatic marketing has the potential to revolutionize the advertising industry, but it also requires careful consideration of the ethical and privacy implications. And as AI/ML becomes more prevalent in programmatic marketing, there is a growing need for professionals with the skills to develop and implement these technologies.
1M1B and Meta Platforms Inc launch campaign on women's online safety
Digital Nagrik is a social media campaign and a pledge that aims to foster a culture of digital safety and create a safer and more inclusive internet space
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 12:11 PM | 4 min read
1M1B (One Million for One Billion), has launched the Digital Nagrik Campaign, supported by Meta Platform Inc, to create awareness about women’s safety online, aligning the Digital Nagrik campaign with this year’s International Women's Day. The theme of International Women's Day is "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality". 1M1B is hosting various online dialogues and panels with women influencers and teachers on March 7 and 8 with an aim to advance equality in the digital sphere and empower women online.
Launched on Safer Internet Day, the Digital Nagrik Campaign has witnessed huge support from women and girls from across India. Women and girls have taken more than 60% of the 15,000 pledges taken digitally so far. Digital Nagrik is a social media campaign and a pledge that aims to foster a culture of digital safety and create a safer and more inclusive internet space. This campaign aligns with the central government’s objective to ensure an open, safe, trusted and accountable internet for its citizens.
On International Women's Day, a panel will be hosted on Twitter that will focus on discussions around fostering a culture of digital safety and promoting a secure and inclusive online environment. Influencers will highlight the digital gap between genders, the importance of digital education, and the urgency to combat online harassment of women and girls.
The Digital Nagrik Campaign is led by CBSE teachers and academic advisors and managed by 1M1B, India’s largest organization that is developing and mobilizing India’s future-ready technology workforce. Digital Nagrik will develop a community of responsible digital citizens who are aware of their digital rights and obligations. 1M1B has already engaged over 4 lakh teachers and 11 lakh students on digital citizenship, well-being, and cyber safety, and plans to engage over 1 million people through Digital Nagrik pledge this year.
Digital Nagrik – Time to create a safer cyberspace for Women and girls
According to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau, the number of cybercrime incidents in 2021 has increased by 18.4% since 2019, but the number of cases involving women has increased at a much steeper 28.4% rate. Data showed that 10,730 incidents, or 20.2% of the 52,974 incidents reported in 2021, were reported as crimes against women. Cyberbullying, cyberstalking, defamation, morphing, and the creation of false profiles are the most common cyber-crimes committed against women. Among the top 3 cities to receive complaints around these crimes were New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, with school and college students forming 60% of these complaints.
The Digital Nagrik campaign will raise awareness about the prevalence of online harassment against women and provide tips and resources to empower women and girls to combat it.
Manav Subodh- Founder of 1M1B said that “In a world that depends more and more on technology, criminal activity related to electronic and internet platforms tends to rise, with women becoming the easiest victims. To punish such criminals with severe measures, the law must go above and beyond. There are advantages and disadvantages to technology, which can be used for good or bad. Increased cybercrime awareness and knowledge, privacy protection, and legal support are necessary to combat cybercrime against women. At an astounding 85%, women and girls are more likely than men to experience online abuse. The Digital Nagrik campaign aims to increase awareness of the prevalence of harassment of women online and equip women and girls with the tools they need to stop it. The Digital Nagrik campaign is part of the Digital Citizenship curriculum created by teachers and introduced by 1M1B in CBSE schools supported by Meta. It’s important to teach about online safety at an early age, right in the high schools so that today’s youth are made aware. We can see that 60% of pledges are signed by females, which shows the need for awareness and education dialogues on this issue.”
Sports-tech platform Hudle acquires sports discovery platform Sportido
The acquisition is in line with Hudle's aim to consolidate its position in North India for amateur sports and to get access into Sportido's markets
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 11:07 AM | 1 min read
Sports-tech startup Hudle on Monday announced that they had acquired a controlling stake in Sportido, a Delhi-based sports discovery platform enabling its’ users to find places and people to play with. With this acquisition, Hudle further consolidates and strengthens its’ position in the North India market for amateur sports & gets access to newer markets which Sportido operates in.
Talking about the acquisition, Arjun Singh Verma, Co-Founder and COO of Hudle said, “We have seen exponential growth of the sports ecosystem and Hudle over the last 3 years & Sportido coming onboard will help us accelerate towards our vision of making ‘recreational sports’ India’s primary form of fitness & exercise.”
Started in 2018, Hudle is a mobile app that allows sports enthusiasts to discover and book 40+ sports in 1000+ venues across the country. Hudle also recently launched its community feature with the “groups” section on the app which allows users to discover & connect with other players.
Hudle’s consumer platform is complemented by an inventory management and invoicing software for sports venues, that enables smooth management of daily operations. Hudle is backed by Inflection Point Ventures, Survam Partners and Indian Angel Network. It also has Ajinkya Rahane and Pullela Gopichand as brand ambassadors.
IOC announces Olympic Esports Series 2023
Nine games like archery, chess, dance and cycling have been confirmed
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 10:58 AM | 3 min read
The International Olympic Committee has announced the Olympic Esport Series 2023. The details of the tournament have been released by the committee. The global virtual and simulated sports competition will be held in collaboration with International Federations (IFs) and game publishers.
"The Olympic Esports Series 2023 begins today when both professional and amateur players from around the world are invited to take part in qualification rounds across a host of the featured games," said the official release for the tournament.
The series will culminate in live, in-personal finals with qualifying players participating in the Olympic Esports Finals 2023, which will take place at Singapore’s Suntec Centre from 22 to 25 June.
The initially confirmed featured games across nine sports are:
- Archery (World Archery Federation, Tic Tac Bow),
- Baseball (World Baseball Softball Confederation, WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS),
- Chess (International Chess Federation, Chess.com),
- Cycling (UCI, Zwift),
- Dance (World DanceSport Federation, JustDance)
- Motor sport (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, Gran Turismo).
- Sailing (World Sailing, Virtual Regatta),
- Taekwondo (World Taekwondo, Virtual Taekwondo)
- Tennis (International Tennis Federation, Tennis Clash),
Lokesh Suji, Director, the Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) said: Previously, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had incorporated virtual/simulation versions of traditional sports in parallel to Paris Olympics. It is encouraging to see that the IOC is continuing to embrace esports, and I have full confidence that it will soon be included as a medal sport, just like the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has done with the Asian Games and AIMAG. Although the physical aspect of traditional esports game titles such as DOTA and League of Legends may not be apparent when esports athletes compete, the IOC has included certain games like Zwift and Virtual Taekwondo; where the esports athletes compete in a virtual reality environment and have to physically move their bodies, such as cycling or taekwondo. This inclusion will help dispel the misunderstanding that esports does not involve physical movements.
The integration of a broad selection of esports game titles and genres into major multi-sport events is a crucial step in making esports accessible to everyone, regardless of age, gender, caste, creed, ability, and other factors, aligning with the Olympic Movement's values of inclusivity.
With the official recognition of Esports as a multi-sport in India, we are thrilled to see traditional sports such as chess and motorsports thriving in video game form, thereby adding to the growth of the community and the development of the sector."
Rohit Agarwal, Founder & Director, Alpha Zegus, the next-gen marketing agency specializing in the domains of gaming & lifestyle: "Not only is this a big leap for the Esports industry, but the fact that even amateur players get a shot at it makes it all the more special. That’s a big win for us since it will encourage gamers of all sizes, all across the world, to interact, compete, and grow the esports industry as a whole. Here’s wishing a grand success and a big win. "
Avatar Too? How brands are directly engaging with consumers
Industry watchers talk about the scope of brands adopting digital avatars in the metaverse
By Shantanu David | Mar 2, 2023 8:48 AM | 5 min read
From roadside hoardings announcing their wares to ads popping up on personal devices on our very wakening, brands have come a long way in how they engage with us, and the media they use are always evolving.
And while hyper-personalization is the current name of the game, nowhere is that more evident than in the metaverse, and more specifically, in the way we’re supposed to interact within it, via avatars.
Evolution in engagement
Mithun Mukherjee, ECD, Kinnect, muses that first there was the internet, then there was social media, and now, there’s the metaverse. “As online social experiences evolve, younger generations will take to it like fish to water. However, with the metaverse, the pace hasn’t been up to expectations. While brands have been increasingly investing in creating experiences, consumers haven’t been engaging with them at the same pace. The reason is not too hard to decipher; fewer avenues to experience it and even lesser awareness among the populace.”
Vivek Kumar Anand, Director, Business & Innovation, DViO Digital, says that a person’s avatar represents the person's identity and characteristics, and is the third dimension of a user. The first is how users behave and get perceived in the real world, and the second is the kind of reality they create in the digital world, like on Instagram and Snapchat. And then this third one is in the Metaverse.
“It gives the users another chance to be what they want to be, and precisely this is what brands should keep in mind while advertising and marketing to these audiences/avatars. Sometimes, it's not about reinventing the wheel. Fundamentals of business and marketing are very much applicable here. All the products companies create for physical/digital consumption can also be created for Metaverse. An example is Gucci's digital version of the bag on the Roblox marketplace. Similarly, other services like events, concerts, support, training, and courses marketers create today can be in the Metaverse.”
Amer Ahmad, Director of Technology at Blink Digital points out that the metaverse allows for experiences that would not be possible or those that can be amplified far more than is possible in the real world. “Brands can create custom wearables for users' avatars that are memorable and unique - for example - Australian Open wearables in the metaverse changed a user's avatar into a giant tennis ball!”
Speaking of the metaverse...
Robert Godinho, Managing Director, Media.Monks India, asserts that conversations are key in an aggressively diminishing consumer attention span. Interactivity, therefore, is the only way to further hold consumer attention. The media company has already created a slew of avatars for brands and personalities, melding together real and virtual aspects of a person into a marketable individual.
“Open forum spaces like the metaverse are ideal for brands to engage in such conversations, rather than having one-sided communications fed down consumers' throats. For a brand to truly be a part of a conversation in the metaverse, it needs to be an integral part of the journey and experience of the ecosystem. To suddenly pop up in one's ecosystem would only repel the participants on the platform,” notes Godinho.
That being said, the metaverse is providing an environment which enables brands and audiences to engage in an interactive and immersive experience. According to Aashutosh Katre, Director, Yellow Seed, digital avatars humanise the brands and allow them to offer their savvy audiences a closer look and feel through various formats such as virtual stores, events, activities, and more.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, says that in the metaverse, “...Direct-to-Avatar (D2A) is developing and is focused on selling new goods to customers' digital twins. Companies are now efficiently reaching a global consumer base for gaming, real-time product testing, and purchases.”
“So from a brand perspective, they can explore innovative and fun ways to interact with their audiences. I don't think it's different from normal digital advertising per se, it's just another leg, on a more immersive medium, that can be leveraged to create differentiated experiences,” says Ahmad.
“The global yet targeted reach of such virtual environments allows brands to enhance the efficacy of communication campaigns and drive richer and quicker conversations. Brands also are able to build trust and nurture loyalty amongst its audience who effectively turn into communities, further cascading their influence into their personal networks,” says Katre.
“While digital advertising was also an intriguing topic at one point, it has become as common as reading the newspaper. Metaverse stands out, by its ability to customise individual experiences, compared to other social networking counterparts,” says Mukherjee, adding, “Once both individuals and brands start seeking more personalised branded experiences, the real boom in metaverse can be expected. One doling out the experience, while the other queuing up to get it.”
Godinho also cautions that brands must remember that their evolution in the metaverse needs to be with the adoption of such technology and not a force feed, concluding, “In my opinion, to enter the metaverse brands need to further develop build out and make popular their avatars on existing platforms (Instagram, Facebook, etc). Only once your avatar is accepted in the social media ecosystem will it be accepted into the new web 3.0 world.”
NoBroker raises $5 million from Google
The company reportedly said the funding will help it reach out to more customers across current and new cities and streamline the entire real estate journey with the help of technology
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 7:23 PM | 1 min read
Real estate platform NoBroker has raised $5 million from Google as part of its Series E round. The existing investors of the company include General Atlantic, Tiger Global, and Moore Strategic Ventures in this venture.
The company reportedly said the funding will help it reach out to more customers across current and new cities and streamline the entire real estate journey with the help of technology.
“The current funding will help us reach out to more customers across current and new cities, and help us streamline the entire real estate journey from search to shifting into your house to even managing your society seamlessly with the help of technology,” said Akhil Gupta, co-founder and chief technology and product officer of NoBroker.com, was reported as saying by some media reports.
Amit Agarwal, co-founder and chief executive officer of NoBroker.com., reportedly said, “Demand for renting and buying is both in full swing. We are excited to partner with Google to build products and solutions that will simplify the home search and living experience for our users.”
