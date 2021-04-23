The Zoom Studios' Flick posts 42M+ views, 100M+ impressions on social media

Flick – Stories to Tell, a short-format content brand from The Zoom Studios has registered 42 Million+ views and 100 Million+ impression across The Zoom Studios YouTube channel, Facebook and Instagram. With 40 individual stories, Flick has produced an exclusive suite of short format videos that captures a series of universal moments taken out of our lives and portrayed through a heart-warming narrative.

Jagdish Mulchandani, COO and Executive President, Times Network said, “With the pandemic induced lockdown last year, content consumption patterns and preferences evolved significantly. The Zoom Studios, synonymous with real, conversational and engaging content, took a leap forward with Flick during this time, exploring short format entertainment, offering viewers a differentiated yet wholesome content that can be watched in one go. We are really excited and encouraged by the overwhelming response from our viewers and the strong brand resonance and preference, that Flick has achieved in a short span. I am confident that Flick will continue to resonate with our viewers who are looking for short stories that are real and heart-warming.”

Building a strong connect with young male and female viewers alike, Flick has not only gained a loyal millennial fanbase but also received appreciation and recognition from the industry. The Flick titled ‘Tape, A Love Story’ was awarded with ‘Content Debut of the year’ title and Flick was declared ‘Top 25 content brands & enterprises’ at Inkspell’s Indian Content Leadership Awards 2020. The brand also won Gold at the (Drivers of Digital) DOD Awards 2021 in the category of Top 10 Digital Brands/Enterprises.

An integrated brand campaign #StoriesToTell has also been rolled out across print, digital, OOH and TV platforms. Popular brands like OkCupid, Unilever, Korea Tourism and Tru Hair have associated themselves with Flick.

