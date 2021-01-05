Team Pumpkin bags digital mandate for The Malaysian Insurance Institute

Team Pumpkin, a full-service digital marketing agency, has acquired the digital mandate for the 52-year-old non-profit organisation, The Malaysian Insurance Institute (MII). Established in 1968, MII is the leading professional body and education institution for the Malaysian insurance industry.

"We're excited by the possibilities of what this collaboration with Team Pumpkin could mean for us as we look to build MII’s digital presence", said Shalini Pavithran - Chief Executive Officer, The Malaysian Insurance Institute (MII).

As a part of this digital marketing mandate, Team Pumpkin will be helping the institution with strategy and execution to scale up its digital presence. Team Pumpkin would be handling this account out of their Delhi office.

The focused areas of engagement would be Content Strategy, Social Media Management, Media Planning, Promotional Campaigns, Creating Sustainable Brand Equity, and Social Media Analytics.

Nirav Lalan - Chief Operating Officer, Team Pumpkin, said, “As 2020 comes to an end, we step into the new year with MII. There is so much to do, and we couldn't be more excited to showcase all that we can! Here's to a new year, and new opportunities to explore new territories!”

Founded in 2012, Team Pumpkin is an integrated marketing agency that provides digital marketing services which are not limited to digital strategy consulting, search engine optimization, social media management, mobile app development, web development and content marketing. The company’s client portfolio is vast and includes brands like Tata Steel, ITC Foods, MamyPoko Pants, Prega News, Columbia Asia Hospitals, Exide Group, Mahindra First Choice Services, and Reliance Vision Express among others.