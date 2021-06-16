SonyLIV appoints Sreedhar Reddy Komalla as head of Telugu content

In his new role, Reddy will focus on expanding the platform's Telugu vertical across markets

SonyLIV has appointed Sreedhar Reddy Komalla as Head – Telugu Content, Digital Business. In his new role, Reddy will primarily focus on leading the expansion plans of the Telugu vertical of SonyLIV for users across markets.

A Mechanical Engineering graduate from NIT Warangal completed his MS (Research) from IIT Madras and received Gold Medal for his MS thesis. He worked for major multinational IT companies like TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra for 11 years and left IT career to pursue his filmmaking dreams.

Sreedhar Reddy Komalla also known as Madhura Sreedhar Reddy in Telugu film industry is known for his exemplary contribution to Telugu cinema. He started his film career by establishing a music label Madhura Audio and shaped it as one of the top music labels in Telugu Cinema. His first directorial film Sneha Geetham, fetched him the Best Debutante Director award. The award-winning director later directed, produced and distributed several concept-based movies in the last 10 years.

Reddy is also an active member of various Telugu filmmakers groups such as the Telugu Film Directors Association, Telugu Producers Council, Active Telugu Film Producers Guild amongst others.

After onboarding Dr G Dhananjayan for strengthening the Tamil portfolio, Reddy’s appointment deepens the roots of SonyLIV in the southern market. At SonyLIV, Madhura Sreedhar Reddy will be responsible for bolstering the Telugu content library. With long-standing experience across verticals of the Telugu industry, Reddy will oversee the development plans of the platform in the region.

