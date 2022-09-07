SonyLIV appoints Saugata Mukherjee as Head of Content

Sony Pictures Network India has appointed Saugata Mukherjee as Head – Content, SonyLIV.

Mukherjee will lead the content division for Sony digital businesses and report to Danish Khan, Business Head – Sony LIV, Sony Entertainment Television (SET) and Studio Next.

A veteran in the media and entertainment industry with over two decades of experience, Mukherjee has previously led content teams for esteemed media organisations.

On his appointment, Mukherjee said, “I have witnessed the platform's growth and proud to be part of its growth story once again. SonyLIV has always pushed the boundaries of content by telling stories that have never been told, explored, or shown before, making my role, a challenging but exciting one.”

