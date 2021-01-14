Signal beats WhatsApp, FB, Instagram in India app downloads

Messaging app Signal has not only beaten WhatsApp but also outpaced Facebook and Instagram in weekly India downloads, according to Sensor Tower data sourced by The Economic Times.



WhatsApp has seen a dent in its market share ever since it came out with a new privacy policy that many fear will compromise on their personal data.



Between 5-11 January, Signal was downloaded 3.3 million times compared to WhatsApp's 1.7 million downloads, Facebook's 2.1 million downloads, and Instagram's 2.3 million.



The ET report states that WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram downloads saw a sharp decline in India downloads during the week under review compared to the previous week.



WhatsApp downloads fell 39% while Facebook and Instagram downloads dropped by 19% and 34% respectively. In comparison, Signal and Telegam's downloads rose 23471% and 18% respectively.

