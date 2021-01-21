ShortsTV introduces regional short film segment 'Desi Tadka'

With a catalogue of 1000+ regional films, the editor will pick out one language every month and feature the best short film in that language

ShortsTV has launched a new segment, ‘Desi Tadka’ which will showcase regional language short films with English subtitles. ShortsTV will bring stories from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat and many more regions to the global platform.

Commenting on the newly launched segment, Carter Pilcher, ShortsTV Founder, and CEO said, “At ShortsTV, we understand the significance of vernacular communication as we reach out to a large, untapped, and digitally literate audience. These are the consumers who enjoy short films and would look forward to films from their own native regions and languages. As we announce, Desi Tadka, we aim to create the perfect blend of easy-to-understand & quality entertainment that is effortlessly accessible to our millions of subscribers.”

With a catalogue of 1000+ regional films, the editor will pick out one language every month and feature the best short film in that language. The segment will be kickstarted in January with Tamil short films, followed by Marathi short films in February and Telugu short films in March. Some of the top movies scheduled each month are:

January

Kalaivu | Directed by Starring Raghu starring Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli and Harish Uthaman | Kalaivuis a short film about an unlikely meeting between 2 people

Dreams | Directed by Athithya Kanagarajan | An internationally acclaimed film, Dreams is the winner of Tamil Nadu Film Festival, the story revolves around a paper boy who invites Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam for his school’s annual day. Kalam Sir accepts the invitation too. What happens next is the rest of the short film.

February

Kevada - Directed by Ameya Beknalkar,the film features Jyoti Subhash and Aroh Welankarin a sweet relationship between a young boy and his grandmother. Thefilm takes you on an emotional roller-coaster when the grandmother starts reminiscing about things long in the past. Kevada was a Dadasaheb Phalke Awards Nominee.

SantulanWinner of Nashik Film Festival Winner, this film is inspired by a lesson from the school. Santulan is the story of how 7-year-old Sonya brings a strong socio-economic perspective for mankind's attention.

March

Maithili stars actors Surya Bharat Chandra and Sai Swetha in the lead roles. The film is a thrilling love story with confusion and lot of drama.

Penne | Directed by Sameer this film features Hasvanth Vanga and Gouthami Jakka. This short film is a heart-warming story of the first love, which always holds a special place in our hearts.

