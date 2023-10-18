PVR INOX subscription model: A blockbuster or flop?
As PVR INOX launches its monthly subscription model ‘Passport’, industry experts chime in on whether this will work in a market like India or not
PVR INOX’s monthly subscription model ‘Passport’ is a fresh take on the movie-going experience and as per industry analysts it could be a winner for the value-conscious market like India.
However, some like Aarav, a 24-year-old student, may not be ready to spend on a packaged bundle. “I am personally a very research-based person who likes to decide based on every movie if I really want to go and spend on it. I only go to the hall when a movie is really worth it. Also, offers and discounts available on various third-party platforms impact my decision of the movie date, time, hall and location too,” he shared.
Multiplex chain PVR INOX announced its latest offering, the Passport. Starting October 16, 2023, subscribers have access to the 10 cinematic experiences a month at INR 699/- from Mondays to Thursdays, excluding IMAX, Gold, LUXE and Director’s Cut. This offer has been limited to the first 20,000 consumers as of now.
A recent BookMyShow survey has found that watching movies in the theatre remains the preferred choice of leisure experience for about 90 per cent of moviegoers. Hence, this is a known fact by now that the theatre experience can’t be replaced.
Other countries like the UK and Germany have come up with similar cinema-focused loyalty programs called ‘Limitless’ by Odeon or ‘UCI Unlimited Card’ by UCI but for India, a value-conscious pricing model like ‘Passport’ is probably a first.
Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO, PVR-INOX says, “This move has been an output of the merger. We truly believe that we can come up with some path-breaking products which are pro-consumer. Since this is a maverick product, we didn't want to go wrong and launched it only for a decent mass of people. So, we can study them for two-three months and come back with a stronger and tweaked product.”
Why was this needed?
While the big films do extremely well in the cinema, the small or mid-sized films don't get that traction, according to the executive. Keeping this consumer trend in mind, the multiplex wants to bring all cohorts of the audience back to the movie halls and not just for the commercial blockbusters.
Specifically, there are three target audience groups for PVR-INOX Passport that are ‘time rich, cash poor’ - the senior citizens, housewives, and students. “These people needed to be given an offer to propel the medium and the small films,” he added.
Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO, FCB Group India highlighted, “The PVR INOX subscription model is a great innovation that rides on the back of the 'Back to the cinemas' wave. With the back to back success of Gadar 2, Jawan and Rocky aur Rani there is renewed interest in movie hall viewing. This innovation will help rebuild the movie-going habit and not just rely on periodic blockbusters to do the trick. Additionally, I don't think this in any way will impact media consumption from sources like OTT.”
It’s tough to say this will be a big success or not but there will be some initial signs of respite because India is a price-sensitive market and people like to have products and services at discounted prices, opines Karan taurani, SVP, Elara Capital. Also, the success of this model depends on the quality of content that comes.
One big challenge, according to Taurani, is PVR INOX deals with exhibitors, distributors and producers. If you look at the distributor share which is 48 percent, I don't think producers will lower that share because it will be a loss for them. Exhibitors will have to shelf out 80-90 percent of distributor share of the new ticket price. Hence, the ticket price for the consumer may come down but distributor share will eventually go up.
“Other than this, it is a good business model since for multiplexes as 40 percent cost is generally fixed and whether there are 10 people in the hall or 20, it would not really make a huge difference on the business,” he added.
Will the terms and conditions impact the model?
Abneesh Roy, Executive Director, Nuvama Equities calls it a win-win for customer and PVR INOX. This move will help PVR INOX augment occupancy on weekdays when it is low. However, there are quite a few conditions that may limit its offtake.
On this, Dutta is of the opinion that this ideology is absolutely wrong. “If today an airline provides you a flight for Rs 3000 to Mumbai, do you think there won’t be any terms and conditions involved? Of course there will be. I am also running a business.”
“Consumers may want this offer to be valid on weekends or with a recliner or even IMAX. But that’s not how businesses run, we are into a profitable organisation. Hypothetically, if I remove a lot of the terms and conditions, will they be willing to pay me INR 1200 a month? The answer is no. Hence, I have to balance. Rather, we made sure the brand's campaign and communication hasn’t camouflaged the terms and conditions factor at all,” the executive added.
There are no revenue expectations with the launch of this model as of now for Dutta but is taking this whole project to be a big kicker on the marketing side.
Disney in talks with Blackstone over sale of India assets: Report
Top Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer reportedly played a key role in setting up the talks
By Chehneet Kaur | Oct 11, 2023 8:32 AM | 1 min read
According to a news report, private equity firm Blackstone is in talks with Walt Disney over the potential acquisition of the latter's TV and stream business in India. The discussion reportedly entailed Disney India's sports properties, media rights, and the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service. The talks are reportedly in their early stages with no guarantee of a deal.
The news report also said that the senior leadership on both sides met multiple times to explore the partial sale of its India operations or the whole portfolio including linear TV franchise, OTT and a 30% stake in Tata Play.
Top Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer have played a key role in setting up a discussion between the company and Blackstone. The news report also added that it isn't clear whether Blackstone would look at a bigger global transaction or just the Indian assets.
Previously it was reported that Disney held talks with Reliance Industries, Adani Group and the Sun Network for the sale of the properties. Disney has been mulling options, including a complete sale to even considering a joint venture after its Indian streaming service lost its rights to the IPL tournament to Viacom18 Media.
SAT overturns SEBI's order against NDTV promoters in insider trading case
Sebi had imposed a two-year ban on Prannoy and Radhika Roy, restraining them from accessing capital markets
By Chehneet Kaur | Oct 7, 2023 10:18 AM | 2 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has reportedly quashed Sebi insider trading orders against Prannoy and Radhika Roy, the former promoters of NDTV. The market regulator had barred the Roys from the market for two years over allegedly violating the provisions of insider trading.
Reports say that the tribunal dismissed the order, stating that the information scrutinised by SEBI was not price-sensitive, and the Roys were not insiders. SAT reportedly said that the Roys received pre-trade clearance from NDTV's compliance officer, which was acknowledged in the show cause notice. Therefore, the trades executed by the Roys were in line with NDTV's Code of Conduct and PIT Regulations.
The Roys were investigated in two separate cases by Sebi in November 2020: one in the case of a loan taken by the NDTV promoters from Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt. Ltd and the other of insider trading.
Sebi had imposed a two-year ban on the promoters, restraining them from accessing capital markets. It also ordered to disgorge the amount of more than Rs 16 crore gained allegedly from insider trading in NDTV shares.
In July of 2023, SAT overruled the ban in the loan case, saying that the findings and directions were not sustainable.
Sebi alleged that the Roys bought 8,35,850 shares of NDTV on 26 December 2007, for Rs 19,34,34,000, thereby violating the provisions of insider trading.
In March 2023, Adani Enterprises' RRPR Holdings acquired an additional 1.76 crore shares in NDTV for Rs 602 crore from the Roys, amounting to 27.26% of the company. The Group owns 64.71% of NDTV after buying Roy’s stake.
Jubilant Foodworks dismisses reports about slashing pizza rates
As per Elara Capital, a media report recently stated that JUBI reduced the price of its large pizzas by almost 50% with the aim of making its pizzas more accessible and competitive
By Chehneet Kaur | Oct 5, 2023 5:16 PM | 2 min read
Jubilant Foodworks has dismissed recent media reports of price cuts in the pizza category.
As per a report by Elara Capital, the company will need to push more promotional campaigns to derive the most benefits from the upcoming Cricket World Cup, as competition in the pizza space remains high and non-pizza food is at an advantage as aggregators scale up.
JUBI pizza’s current pricing remains at 25% cheaper than local and global peers, Elara said in a report.
A media report recently stated that JUBI reduced the price of its large pizzas by almost 50% with the aim to make its pizzas more accessible and competitive, especially in the face of emerging smaller rivals in India’s quick service restaurant (QSR) market. Management has clarified it has not cut prices of large pizzas. Although the company had run promotions and discounts on a select large pizzas on specified cricket match days and continues to run iteration of several promotions at different points in time, these promotions and discounts should not be considered as a price drop at the portfolio level. JUBI pricing at a sharp discount vs peers JUBI has priced its value offerings (Basic cheese pizza and Pizza mania) at INR 59, which is ~37% lower than price of value pizzas by peers, Pizza Hut, La Pinos and Chicago Pizza. In the medium segment too, the price of a Dominos pizza is ~26% cheaper than the average price of peers whereas in case of high-end pizzas, JUBI’s pizza is almost 14% cheaper than peers.
TDSAT refuses to restrain Star India from streaming cricket matches for free on Hotstar
The tribunal’s order came on the petition filed by AIDCF that challenges the free streaming of matches, including the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup
By Chehneet Kaur | Oct 5, 2023 4:05 PM | 3 min read
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has refused to restrain Star India Pvt Ltd from streaming cricket matches, including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, that commenced on Thursday, on its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.
The tribunal’s order came on the petition filed by All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) challenging the free streaming of matches and seeking that Star be restrained from permitting their viewers to have Star Sports on their mobiles free of charge or they should also provide free of charge Star Sports to the cable operators also.
“Prima facie, OTT platform is not a TV channel, nor the respondent is requiring any permission or a licence from the Central Government. Moreover, looking at the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the rules framed thereunder of the year 2021 and looking at the provisions of TRAI Act, 1997, there is no prima facie case with this petitioner,” TDSAT said.
The bench headed by Justice D N Patel said that no irreparable loss will be caused to AIDCF if the stay is not granted.
“Balance of convenience is also not in favour of this petitioner and no irreparable loss will be caused to the petitioner if the stay, as prayed for, is not granted,” the tribunal said.
The tribunal, however, said that it is always open for the petitioner (AIDCF) to separately maintain a list of consumers who have subscribed to the Star Sports channel on the petitioner’s platform as the same contents are being made available through video streaming on the said OTT platform.
“These details which the petitioner is maintaining can always be presented before this Tribunal by the way of an affidavit, before the final hearing of this Broadcasting Petition, which will be replied by the respondent. Hence, the interim relief, as prayed for, by this petitioner is hereby rejected,” it said.
The petition alleged that the practice of free streaming of matches is unfair to the cable industry, which has paid the broadcaster for distributing and transmitting signals.
The counsel for AIDCF had also argued in the tribunal that though OTT platform is not mentioned in the definition given in Regulation 2 (r) of “distribution platform” under the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulation 2017.
It also said that OTT platforms are using internet and therefore, this tribunal has all the powers, jurisdiction and authority to hear this matter and decide the same because the respondents are using Broadband Internet and therefore, they are falling within the definition of Telegraph as defined in the Indian Telegraph Act 1885, and hence this Tribunal has got jurisdiction.
During the arguments, Star India had submitted that in Regulation 2 (r) that OTT platform is not covered by the definition of distribution platform because the definition is exhaustive and nothing can be added in the definition by this tribunal.
The counsel for Star India also pointed out several peculiarities of OTT platform including not having a licence from the central government and it is not a tv channel.
ZEEL acquires ZEE UK Max in UK
As per ZEEL, it has incorporated ZUML in the UK with an initial share capital of 25,000 pounds divided into 25,000 ordinary shares of one pound each
By Chehneet Kaur | Oct 5, 2023 3:26 PM | 1 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) has incorporated ZEE UK Max Ltd (ZUML), a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary company for the purposes of media and entertainment.
ZEEL announced the same to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) that it has incorporated ZUML in the UK on September 28 with an initial share capital of 25,000 pounds divided into 25,000 ordinary shares of one pound each fully paid-up.
“ZUML is a wholly owned step-down subsidiary company of the Company and therefore it is a related party of the Company. This transaction does not fall within related party transactions. The promoter/ promoter group/ group companies do not have any interest in this transaction,” ZEEL said in its disclosure letter to BSE.
ZUML is yet to commence its business operations and it has been incorporated with the objective of media and entertainment business to evaluate rationalization and restructuring, ZEEL said.
There is no information on whether there is any link of this incorporation with the ZEE-Sony merger.
Every Indian has the opportunity to contribute to a better future: Anil Antony
Antony, BJP national secretary, spoke at the e4m Top 50 Party Spokespersons conference, shedding light on how party representatives can bolster trust among viewers
By Chehneet Kaur | Oct 4, 2023 10:16 AM | 2 min read
At the e4m Top 50 Party Spokespersons conference, held in Delhi over the weekend, Anil Antony, National Secretary, BJP spoke with Shantanu David, Principal Correspondent, exchange4media, in a fireside chat around ‘How can spokespersons convey authenticity and credibility to viewers?’
Anil Antony, son of veteran politician and senior Congress leader AK Antony who was a union minister in previous UPA governments, made headlines when he quit the Grand Old Party and even more so when he joined the BJP. He used his own case as an example of why party spokespersons had to ultimately be led by their own conscience and use it to inform their political activities.
“I would admit that the last few months had been very transformational for us. I resigned from the Congress Party in January of this year, and it was with a lot of conviction that I resigned. I grew up in a Congress family. My father is still one of the senior-most members of the Congress. So the day I resigned I did mention some very clear facts that I felt from the bottom of my heart,” he said.
He observed that when he resigned from the party, he did not have any intention to join somewhere else. “But then there were a lot of deliberations, and on the sixth of April, I joined the BJP. I'm very thankful to the leadership for giving me a platform from where I could join the party on the party's Foundation Day. And when I joined again, it was with a lot of conviction."
He added that what the government was doing right now, will be creating an impact for decades for generations to come. “So it's a great opportunity for every Indian, especially young Indians. You look at the country right now we are a very young country, where median age is 27, where 65% of our population is under 40, and almost 30% is under 18. I do believe that I have certain skills. I have certain expertise. I have areas of interest, and I truly believe that with all this I can contribute towards this course.”
“We have a short term, medium term and long term objectives and plans to keep growing in areas where we are not a strong presence yet. And I come from that part of India. So for me, somebody like me, this is an opportunity to again contribute towards the parties and make a mark and that is what I'm working on, as my organization grows.”
