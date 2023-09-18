Asian Paints teams up with Jawan for brand integration of Hydroloc and Royale Glitz
The company has featured its two brands in the post-production stage of the movie
Shahrukh Khan’s – Jawan has become the first Bollywood flick to feature a brand - Asian Paints through Whisper Media’s brand integration solutions via ICA. Red Chillies Entertainment partnered with Whisper Media for Jawan for digital brand integration to incorporate Asian Paints’s brands - Hydroloc and Royale Glitz in the post-production stage of the movie.
“Jawan is undoubtedly the most anticipated movie this year and we are certain the movie will have a reach like never before. In order to capitalise onto this mega festive launch, we planned a few brand placements across the movie in order to positively influence the brand saliency. We have ensured that we play up the frequency of exposures to break the clutter through the movie. Whisper Media ensured that we were able to do this efficiently and effectively. This also buffers the brand from fragmentation in consumption as we retain our presence across mediums,” says Mr Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Ltd.
“We open In-content advertising opportunities for brands and have pioneered this in the TV GEC space. Content, irrespective of the genre, is central to our offering and we are extremely excited in partnering with Red Chillies Entertainment on the mega premiere of Jawan. This also marks our entry into the Film industry. Asian paints and Madison World have been our key partners in the ICA journey and we are delighted to have them on our first movie project too!” says Guneet Anand, Global Revenue Head, Whisper Media.
“Jawan is possibly the largest cinematic platform of the year and we are pleased to have found a way for Asian Paints to be part of it. Whisper Media’s technology and approach to ICA has made this partnership possible in a way that extracts the maximum benefit for our client and we look forward to several more such opportunities to showcase our clients,” concludes Abhik Banerjee, COO, Madison Infinity.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Anil Agarwal Foundation launches campaign to address hunger & malnourishment amongst kids
The campaign has been designed and executed by McCann Erickson
By e4m Staff | Sep 14, 2023 5:57 PM | 2 min read
Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF), the philanthropic arm of Vedanta Limited, has launched a campaign to address the pressing issues of hunger and malnutrition. Beginning with a personal note from Chairman Anil Agarwal that has been released in print media, the multi-media campaign will include video and digital assets as well.
Commencing in the month of September, also observed as the National Nutrition Month or ‘Poshan Maah’, the campaign with the tagline ‘Agar Bachpan Se Puchha Khaana Khaya Toh Desh Ka Kal Banaya’ highlights the importance of basic nutrition and propagates the need for holistic development of children in our country, to nurture their untapped potential and to ensure that they are not devoid of opportunities of growth. The campaign represents the Foundation’s dedication to build a better future for children and youth in India by ensuring balanced nutrition required for growth and development.
Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Director, Vedanta Limited and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., said, “Malnourishment is an issue that is extremely close to our hearts, stemming from my father’s personal journey and experience of hunger in his childhood. Today, as a group, our vision is that no child should go to bed hungry. The launch of this campaign marks the beginning of a movement that will harness the power of communities as we together combat malnourishment. Our Nand Ghars also focus on the dream that every child has the potential to be a leader and take India to new heights. Through our Nand Ghars, we want to give every child the opportunity she/he deserves. This campaign is another step in this direction.”
The campaign, designed and executed by McCANN Erickson (India), in its first phase, strives to spread awareness among citizens to end hunger and malnutrition and provide equal opportunities to our future generation for a better tomorrow. With this launch, Anil Agarwal Foundation has also revealed its new logo, inspired by a growing sapling symbolizing AAF’s philosophy that there is potential in everyone that should be recognized and nurtured to flower to its maturity.
Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO at McCann Worldgroup India and Chairman, Asia Pacific said, “When campaigns are born out of true-life experiences, they are authentic and strike a genuine chord with people. This is one such campaign which genuinely reflects a felt truth and a true connect. It also tries to shake one out of inertia and move society towards positive action.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
DangleAds Technologies expands to Europe
Opens office in Amsterdam
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 10:46 AM | 2 min read
DangleAds Technologies, a performance marketing company, has announced the opening of its newest office in Amsterdam, Netherlands, as part of its strategic global expansion plan.
“This expansion represents a significant milestone, reinforcing the company's commitment to growing and delivering cutting-edge programmatic advertising solutions on a global scale,” the company said in a press release.
“The digital advertising industry, particularly performance marketing, has witnessed exponential growth in recent years, with Europe emerging as one of the rapidly growing markets. Owing to this growth, the demand for result-driven marketing solutions has also parallelly surged, and DangleAds is all set to meet this demand head-on. This also aligns perfectly with the company’s newly launched programmatic platform, Audience Connect,” stated the release.
The establishment of the Europe office in Amsterdam echoes DangleAds' philosophy of providing impeccable services to its international clients.
Pulkit Narayan, Founder and CEO, DangleAds Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about this significant milestone, saying, "We are thrilled to step into the vibrant city of Amsterdam, a place celebrated for its entrepreneurial spirit. This move aligns with our mission to comprehend diverse markets, bridge cultures, and craft a worldwide presence as we actively begin to contribute to the city's digital ecosystem while taking our clients' businesses to new heights.
As a part of our global mission, we plan to collaborate with industry leaders, local tech platforms, and marketing experts in Amsterdam and across Europe to create an extensive ecosystem for performance marketing innovation.”
Harsh Manocha, who has recently been appointed as Regional Head-Europe in DangleAds Technologies highlights, “I'm excited about our new Amsterdam office. This strategic move brings us closer to our European partners, allowing us to tailor our client-centric approach to local needs. We aim to foster cultural inclusivity, build collaborations, and help our clients reach new heights in the dynamic European market.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Prime Video announces premiere of Barbie and Meg 2: The Trench
Customers can rent and watch Barbie starting today and Meg 2: The Trench starting September 18
By e4m Desk | Sep 12, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read
Prime Video has announced the premiere of Barbie and Meg 2: The Trench. Launching within a few weeks of their theatrical release, both the movies will be available to rent on Prime Video, for INR 499 each. In addition to Barbie and Meg 2: The Trench, Prime Video Store offers customers the opportunity to rent and watch a vast selection of movies from around the world, stated a press release.
Barbie is a story about Barbies in the Barbieland, one of which is a stereotypical Barbie, played by Margot Robbie. When her so-called perfect days suddenly crumble down, she starts experiencing an existential crisis and starts to think of death out of the blue. In order to comprehend herself and learn her actual purpose, she must journey to the human world. Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, her kinda-sorta lover, joins along for the voyage. The film is directed by Greta Gerwig and written along with Noah Baumbach.
A sequel to the 2018 film, The Meg, Meg 2: The Trench follows Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) who has been involved in fighting environmental crime while also assisting Mana One in investigating a deeper portion of the Mariana Trench where the Megalodon was discovered. When a hostile mining operation threatens their goal and pushes them into a high-stakes struggle for survival, a group of scientists must outrun and outswim the monstrous Megalodons. Directed by Ben Wheatley from a screenplay by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris, Meg 2: The Trench, is based on the 1999 novel The Trench by Steve Alten, and was a global box-office success upon release. Viewers can rent this action-adventure on Prime Video from September 18 onwards.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
CM Gehlot inaugurates ITV Newtork's new Jaipur editions
The new editions include Good Morning India’s- 'India News', 'The Daily Guardian', and 'The Sunday Guardian'
By e4m Desk | Sep 9, 2023 12:34 PM | 3 min read
Jaipur witnessed a significant milestone in its media landscape as Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the Jaipur editions of Good Morning India’s- 'India News', 'The Daily Guardian', and 'The Sunday Guardian' at the Rajasthan International Center this Friday. The launch promises to heighten media trust as it brings not one, but three new publications to the fore.
The launch heralds a new chapter in Rajasthan’s journalistic scene, aiming to bring reliable and grassroots-level news to the people, reinforced by the encouraging words and strong support from the state government.
With the lighting of the inaugural lamp by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot, the stage is set for a vibrant and responsive journalistic environment in Rajasthan, grounded in trust, reliability, and a commitment to social welfare.
During the occasion, the Chief Minister reflected upon his government’s efforts in fostering a conducive environment for journalism in Rajasthan. He mentioned initiating the Hardev Joshi Journalism University and establishing housing and plot schemes for journalists, while vowing to continue efforts to meet the demands of the community.
Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Gehlot acknowledged the crucial role journalists play in a democratic society, especially in times where misinformation is rampant. He called upon the media to foster awareness and to maintain a strong focus on social concerns to combat the threats posed to free speech from different quarters. He highlighted his administration’s resolve in standing with freedom of speech and underscored the necessity for journalists to elevate their role in society. CM recollected the momentous contribution of stalwarts such as Vijay Singh Pathik and Haridev Joshi in journalism during the freedom struggle, urging current journalists to carry forward the legacy.
Chief Minister Gehlot took the opportunity to enumerate the various welfare initiatives undertaken by his government for the journalistic community. From implementing pre and post matric scholarships for children of journalists to providing free insurance and facilitating financial assistance in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, he assured a protective net for those in the field. The event also saw the Chief Minister projecting a prosperous future for Rajasthan under 'Mission 2030', targeting a state GDP beyond 30 lakh crores in the upcoming seven years, spurred by an encouraging GDP growth rate which currently seats Rajasthan as the second-highest in the nation.
CM Gehlot reinforced his commitment to social security through various schemes such as the Minimum Income Guarantee Act and providing financial assistance to underprivileged children, aiming to position Rajasthan as a model state in social security.
ITV Network Founder, Kartikeya Sharma, welcomed the Chief Minister and assured that the new publications would forge a path of trust and reliable journalism, thanking him for the supportive schemes introduced for journalists.
The event was graced by prominent personalities including former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, who conveyed her best wishes for the newly launched newspapers. Education Minister Dr. B.D. Kalla emphasised the remarkable strides Rajasthan has taken in the education sector.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Monk Entertainment onboards Aju Philip & Aishwarya Gunjal to bolster its South Division
Both Philip and Gunjal were earlier part of the core team of Fabsquad Media
By e4m Desk | Sep 8, 2023 2:30 PM | 1 min read
Monk Entertainment (Monk-E) expands its footprint in talent representation and digital marketing in South India by onboarding the core team of Fabsquad Media. Aju Philip, ex-COO will now be looking after the creator program and Aishwarya Gunjal, ex-CFO will be looking into the business operations in the South division.
Proficient in four key South Indian languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada), the newly recruited team will ensure a strong presence for the company in those markets.
Viraj Sheth, Co-Founder and CEO of Monk Entertainment says, "Our vision entails a future where creators from South India not only present their unique culture, diversity and skills through their content but are also justly compensated like their peers in Mumbai and Delhi for the value that they create. We also intend to work in tandem with the brands and companies operating in this region to help them unleash the power of content and influencer marketing.”
With this strategic expansion, Monk Entertainment is primed to work with creators to help bridge the gap between regional acclaim and nationwide recognition and with brands in this market to help them unlock the potential of content marketing with the help of creators.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Active Media Innovations executes 2 Guinness World Records in 3 months
In June and in August, the company executed record-breaking campaigns for Star Gold and Star Pravah, respectively
By e4m Desk | Sep 6, 2023 5:07 PM | 2 min read
Within a span of just 3 months Active Media Innovations has successfully executed two Guinness World Records!
In June, 2023 it partnered with Star Gold to create the Guinness World Record for the “Most People Performing the Shah Rukh Khan Pose Simultaneously”. The event was meant to promote the World TV Premiere of Pathaan on the channel. Three hundred people performed the pose in front of Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat. Active Media Innovations conceptualized and executed the complete event, including the planning, training and choreography involved. Shah Rukh Khan himself made an appearance to motivate and cheer the participants and went on to amplify it on social media.
"It takes a lot of technical expertise, planning and precision to create a Guinness World Record. One cannot afford to fail, especially when superstars are involved. We are proud of our success ... not once, but twice in a row!" says Managing Director Emraan Kureshi.
In August, 2023 Active Media Innovations partnered with Star Pravah to beat the existing Guinness World Record for the “Largest Umbrella Image / Logo” formed with 1012 umbrellas. This was done to promote the World TV Premiere of Ved, the super-hit Marathi movie by Riteish Deshmukh.
Since this was a challenge to an existing record, the effort involved was much more than the previous attempt. Active Media Innovations coordinated with the Guinness World Records UK office throughout the planning and production phases. 3D computer simulation was utilised to map virtual umbrellas within the given space in order to work out the placement and number of umbrellas. Additionally, large-format branding and a mega LED screen were deployed to show live feed of the umbrella formation. The entire production involved over 22 tonnes of equipment and a crew of over 135 professionals. 5 ground level cameras and 2 drones were used for videography.
Riteish Deshmukh himself made an appearance and became a part of the Guinness attempt. The record was successfully broken with an image formed by 1446 umbrellas, a whopping 434 umbrellas more than the previous attempt! Over 50 media persons covered the event and it got extensive press, PR and social media coverage.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
PM Modi speaks to Moneycontrol on G20, global issues, economy, and more
It was an hour-long conversation at the PM's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg office with Network 18 Editors
By e4m Desk | Sep 5, 2023 7:28 PM | 4 min read
In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol days before India readies to host the G20 Leaders Summit, PM Narendra Narendra Modi spoke at length on global issues, India’s growth prospects and its role in G20 and the overall economy.
In an hour-long conversation at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg office with Network 18 Editors, the Prime Minister also shared his views on inflation and the dangers of freebies.
Talking about the India growth story, the Prime Minister said, “India’s growth is not only good for Indians but also for the world. India’s growth is clean and green growth. India’s growth is being achieved with a human-centric approach that can be replicated in other countries too. India’s growth helps further the interests of the Global South.”
It’s the Prime Minister first interview to a digital-only publication in his second term. The full interview will be published on Moneycontrol.com at 7:30 am on Wednesday-September 6.
Sharing his views on India’s role in the G20, the Prime Minister said that India has been advancing the interests of the developing world, including the interests of nations not represented in the G20, such as the countries of the African Union.
“Perhaps for the first time in the history of G20, the troika is with the developing world—Indonesia, India, and Brazil. This troika can amplify the voice of the developing world, at a crucial time when there are increased tensions due to global geopolitics.”
The Prime Minister said that India has been proactive in finding solutions for global issues and the same is also reflected in the country’s agenda for G20. “When we laid out our agenda for the G20, it was welcomed universally, because everyone knew that we would bring our proactive and positive approach to help find solutions for global issues.”
The Prime Minister Modi also said that the world is now convinced that India will play a larger role in shaping the global future.
“When global leaders meet me, they are filled with a sense of optimism about India due to the efforts of 140 crore Indians across various sectors. They are also convinced that India has a lot to offer and must play a larger role in shaping the global future. This has also been witnessed in their support for our work through the G20 platform.”
Talking about the G20 events and conferences that took place across the length and the breadth of the country in the last few months, the Prime Minister said, “Our democratization of the G20 Presidency is our investment in the capacity building of the people, especially youth, of various cities across the country.”
Asked about India’s guiding principle for engaging with the world, the Prime Minister said it was no different from what his government followed at home.” We have followed the approach of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas in our country over the last 9 years…. This is our guiding principle in global relations as well.”
Talking about the problem of heightened inflation globally and its impact on India and countries of the Global South, the Prime Minister Modi said, “As far as India is concerned, we have taken a number of steps to control inflation. Even in the face of adversities and global dynamics, India’s inflation was two percentage points lower than the global average inflation rate in 2022. Yet, we are not resting at that and are continuing to make pro-people decisions to boost ease of living. For example, recently on Raksha Bandhan, you saw how we reduced the prices of LPG for all consumers.”
Sharing his views on debt vulnerabilities and damage to the economy from freebies, “The long-term implications of such policies destroy not only the economy but also society. The poor pay a heavy price. Yet again, the good thing is that people are becoming increasingly aware of the problem,” the Prime Minister said.
“In this information age, news about the debt crisis in one country is travelling to many other countries. People are analysing the situation and awareness is spreading. This is helpful for other countries to take precautionary steps to avoid a similar situation in their own countries, with the people’s support. In our own country too, on multiple platforms, I have spoken about the need to be alert against financially irresponsible policies,” he added.
The Prime Minister said that India’s political stability is the main reason why every sector could see deep reforms which led to stronger economic prospects for the country. “Due to this political stability, every other sector could see deep structural reforms. The economy, education, social empowerment, welfare delivery, infrastructure – I can keep on mentioning sectors that have seen reforms.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube