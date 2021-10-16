Saregama Q2 consolidated revenue increases 34% to Rs 145.1 crore

The net profit rose 17% YoY to Rs 33.8 crore as against Rs 28.9 crore

Saregama India's consolidated revenue for the quarter ended 30th September has grown 34% to Rs 145.1 crore against Rs 108.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's expenses jumped 32% to Rs 91.6 crore from Rs 69.4 crore.

Its Operating Income before Content Charge, Interest, and Depreciation (OIBCID) registered 38% growth YoY to Rs 53.5 crore as against Rs 38.7 crore. The net profit rose 17% YoY to Rs 33.8 crore as against Rs 28.9 crore.

During this quarter, Saregama launched multiple new songs across languages, including the hit music of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom and multiple non-films “Original” songs across Hindi, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Tamil languages.

The company also marked its entry in the Haryanvi segment with its first song launch. The other highlight of the quarter was the use of the iconic song ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ by Apple in its latest iPhone launch advertisement.

The company said that the sales of its portable digital audio player Carvaan improved during the quarter in sync with the easing of lockdowns in multiple states. The company sold 103k units during the quarter, compared to 45k units in Q1.

Saregama’s Tamil serial ‘Chandralekha’ became the first Tamil serial to cross 2000 episodes. The other serial ‘Roja’ continued its leadership position. Another Tamil show 'Anbe Vaa', which airs on Sun TV, has maintained an average rating of 8.5.

The company South TV YouTube channel garnered 549 million views in Q2. A new Comedy series 'Naanga Vera Maari' is under post-production, soon to be launched on YouTube.

During the quarter, ‘200 Halla Ho’, a Yoodlee film, got released on ZEE5. The company recently announced its first web series 'Invisible Woman' starring Suniel Shetty. The company will release its Marathi movie 'Zombivli' in Q4 FY22.

