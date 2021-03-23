Rummy Culture unveils campaign with sporting legends to promote champions in rummy

The campaign 'Champions yahan bhi bante hain, Rummy Culture, Champions ka culture' aims at breaking the taboo and myth that surrounds rummy as a game

Rummy Culture, India’s fastest-growing online rummy platform, from house of Gameskraft, providing best-in-class gaming experience introduces its marquee campaign “Champions yahan bhi bante hain, Rummy Culture, Champions ka culture” with sporting legends in a bid to promote champions in rummy.

The new campaign “Champions yahan bhi bante hain, Rummy Culture, Champions ka culture” aimed at breaking the taboo and myth that surrounds rummy as a game.

The campaign features sporting legends from India’s favorite sports: Cricket, Tennis, Shooting & Snooker. Harbhajan Singh, Mahesh Bhupathi, Abhinav Bindra and Pankaj Advani, each bring with them their unique skills and highlight how using them in a game of rummy gives them an edge over other players. GamesKraft’s vision is to create a 360-degree turnaround in the culture of playing and understanding Rummy in the country.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Amit Kushwaha - Head Brand Strategy – Gameskraft said, “At Rummy Culture our constant endeavor has been to change the way rummy is perceived. We want to debunk myths surrounding the sport, make it accessible and foster a community of professional rummy players and encourage more players to sign up. We are the only ISO 9001:2015 certified gaming platform, which ensures a safe, and secure gaming ecosystem for our players.

Our aim is to give every player a premium and hassle-free rummy-playing experience on our website, android and iOS Apps. Through this campaign, we are trying to bring Rummy equal to other sports & move out of the space of gaming. Rummy also requires skills like focus, concentration, practice, quick thinking, strategic thinking and planning like any other game.”

The campaign includes full films featuring the four sporting icons drawing parallels with key skills required to be a champion in their field and on the table.

Cricketing legend, Harbhajan Singh added, “It is great to be a part of this campaign. Introducing sports is always a pleasure and bringing yet another sporting activity to the people is exciting. Rummy Culture, the app is intuitive and easy to use which in turn changes the entire gaming experience and makes it more engaging.”

Tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi agrees, according to him “Sports whether indoors or outdoors requires you to exercise your grey cells. Rummy Culture teaches you to test your skills against players from different parts of the country. What better way to learn and enjoy a game sitting within the comforts of your home?”

Commenting on the campaign, Olympic Gold Medalist Abhinav Bindra said, “The idea behind creating a culture where champions are made and recognized is interesting. And doing so while playing a set of games against players from across the country makes it more competitive and engaging. Rummy Culture is set to redefine how we think about Rummy as a sport.”

“Focus, concentration and strategy are key skills required to excel in billiards. Here on Rummy Culture, we get to use these attributes and build a community of champions across the country through an engaging game of Rummy. Sport always brings people together, and Rummy Culture is creating a community of lovers for this game,” added Pankaj Advani, World Billiards and Snooker Champion.

Launched in 2017 by GamesKraft, Rummy Culture boasts of a community of over 1 Crore users. The platform aims at providing a seamless gaming experience. The games are designed on an extremely user-friendly UI and make it convenient for first-time players to understand and play the game hassle free. Intuitive design, seamless, safe and secure user experience are the USPs of GamesKraft the parent company that was also founded in 2017 by a group of highly experienced technology professionals who are passionate about gaming.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)