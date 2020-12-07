Resulticks & Merkle Sokrati ink strategic partnership

Resulticks and Merkle Sokrati have entered into a strategic partnership agreement.

As part of the partnership, Resulticks and Merkle Sokrati will empower brands to deliver smart/cost-efficient digital-led topline growth through sharp-targeted data-driven communications using Resulticks' award-winning, AI-powered big data cloud solution.

Commenting on the partnership, Mani Gopalaratnam, CEO and CTO, Resulticks says, “We are delighted to partner with Merkle Sokrati, one of the leading performance marketing agencies in India. Indian brands are evolving digitally at a rapid pace and they need the right MarTech platform that can offer seamless customer experiences and foster brand loyalty. Through this partnership, we hope to demonstrate significant ROI upsides for brands by empowering them to realize the full potential of a cloud and/or hybrid-based marketing solution, enabling them to deliver campaigns that are attributable and eventually contribute to efficient top-line business growth.”

Merkle Sokrati can now empower its client base through Resulticks. This will help brands realize their omnichannel customer engagement strategy across multiple dimensions that include real-time communications, contextual conversations as well as personalization. Merkle Sokrati’s digital marketing capabilities, combined with Resulticks’ robust marketing and automation competencies, is a potent combination for delivering digital transformation for customer-centric brands looking to elevate their customer engagement game.

Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO, Merkle Sokrati says, “We are indeed excited to partner with Resulticks – a platform that has, in many ways, redefined what a good MarTech platform should be. Given that the DNA of Resulticks is in digital marketing practices with rich experiences in delivering business outcomes, they best understand the nuances of challenges faced by digital marketers in realizing their goals of efficient business growth – and this is very evident in the product they have built ground-up. This, combined with our strength in data-driven performance marketing services, will enhance our ability to deliver even better outcomes for our clients.”