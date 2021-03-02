Reliance Jio & Firework offer vertical video stories to 100 million KaiOS users

Reliance Jio has roped in Firework Short Video Platform to offer vertical video ‘stories’ to its 100 million plus KaiOS users in India. The telecom operator, Jio understands the global rise of “stories” format and the engagement it has delivered in the app ecosystem globally and has embraced Firework’s “stories” and made it available to the KaiOS users under the Jio Developers Growth pad. This makes Firework native in all Jio KaiOS phones. Firework has also been Integrated within the Jio Browser.

Silicon Valley based Firework have grown rapidly since its launch in India in 2019 and have emerged as the preferred partner for publishers and brands in India. Firework’s SaaS based offering enables businesses and platforms to embrace the “Stories” format which until now was prevalent only in the app ecosystem. With Firework, the “Stories” format short video is now possible on any platform, be it app or in the open web through a simple integration. The service already powers some of the leading publishers in India to simply plug in and bring millions of exciting short video content to its users.

CEO of Firework India, Sunil Nair said “Jio has created a new category of connected users by bringing the KaiOS ecosystem to India and then pioneering app development on these phones, meant for an untapped audience. To have them join the portfolio of Firework publishers is a significant reassurance towards Firework’s business leadership as a short video network platform, globally. Our objective has been to empower business and publishers, harness the power of short videos stories format with ease and deliver unparalleled consumer engagement on their platforms and we are delighted to have some of the biggest businesses and publishers in the country lead the way for others to join. KaiOS opens newer audiences to the short video category and with Firework's focus on high-quality short video stories in multiple Indian languages, this alliance shows great potential with already visible traction”

The Firework-Jio collaboration will see content from Firework’s massive vault of exciting snackable content find audience among Jio’s network of handheld devices and apps. Firework Is also integrated into the Jio browser where users will be able to experience firework on the Discover tab.

