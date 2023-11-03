DMCRC asks OTT platforms to avoid unnecessary vulgarity
The Council said the MIB has expressed concern that some delinquent platforms have been resorting to projection of excessive vulgarity, obscenity and profanity in their content
The Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC) has issued an advisory for OTT platforms asking them to exercise due restraint and responsibility during content creation and avoid unnecessary vulgarity and abusive content without justification.
“It is desirable that OTT platforms continue keeping the sensibilities of our diverse society and culture in mind while producing content. The content shown by the platforms has a deep impact on society. The platforms have the freedom to tell stories the way they wish to, but it should be done after due diligence and with responsibility. This is the essence of content self-regulation,” DMCRC said in a release issued under the name of Chairperson Justice Mukul Mudgal (Retd.).
“Recently, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has expressed concern that some delinquent platforms have been resorting to projection of excessive vulgarity, obscenity and profanity in their content.
The Council believes that the member platforms of DMCRC have been abiding by the self-regulatory framework. Since it is a continuous process, the platforms need to consistently adhere with the same and stay within the sacrosanct boundaries of our constitutional framework.
In the light of recent request by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to reinforce this essence of self-regulation, DMCRC advises its member OCCPs to continue observing the following:
- Exercise due restraint and responsibility during content creation;
- Self-introspect to strengthen the framework and overall functioning of OTT platforms;
- Avoid unnecessary vulgarity and abusive content without justification;
- Conduct frequent meetings with content creators/production houses to sensitize them;
- Ensure that the content is in due compliance with the self-regulation framework including the Code of Ethics;
- Ensure an accessible system to lodge content-related grievances;
- Build access controls to empower the consumer in making content choices with complete awareness and knowledge;
- Increase awareness of available controls.
By e4m Staff | Nov 2, 2023 9:02 AM | 6 min read
Data analysis has become a huge catalyst of performance marketing, according to experts in the field. Be it predictive analysis for consumer patterns or the extinction of third-party cookies, data will be the next big thing in the field of targeting the right customers.
The last couple of years have seen a significant shift towards the importance of data in the field of marketing, and with the way things are moving towards technology using AI, data mining, analysis and prediction are scoring big for advertisers to create their performance marketing campaigns.
We spoke to industry experts to understand how this technology is getting integrated into performance marketing, which industries are seeing an uptick in its use, and what challenges advertisers can come across while implementing huge data work.
Data analytics – future of performance marketing
Lakshmana Gnanapragasam, Senior Vice President, Analytics – Epsilon APAC opines that nowadays, organizations are increasingly using various data assets for their marketing and advertising campaigns.
“With the threat of third-party cookies being deprecated, organizations are doubling down on building their own data eco-systems that consist of their own first-party data on their customers and prospects, that are further enriched by highly relevant third-party datasets. Loyalty, CRM programs and Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) are the preferred ways for organizations to build their own data assets. Machine learning-based decision engines are increasingly emerging as a key component of a marketing and advertising infrastructure.”
Gnanapragasam also adds that organizations that are leading the charge and breaking away from the competition in terms of marketing sophistication are executing campaigns that leverage both their owned media and paid media channels thoughtfully to achieve exceptional ROI (Return on Investment) on their marketing spends.
Rajiv Dingra, Founder & CEO of Rebid says that performance advertising has seen a substantial uptick in the adoption of data analytics and AI features.
“This trend is driven by the need for more precise, measurable results in advertising by clients. Our journey at ReBid also points to this direction as we interact with businesses daily who are seeking to harness data and better-harmonised data insights for better advertising ROI. The rise of platforms similar to ReBid and the advent of generative AI which intertwines data analytics with advertising strategies, exemplifies this growth.
These platforms unveil insights across customer journeys from ad to acquisition, thus making performance advertising campaigns more relevant and actionable. The top 3 types of features that have seen growth in the last 2-3 years would be Real-time Analysis: The craving for real-time feedback has fueled the adoption of analytics, enabling advertisers to tweak campaigns on the fly based on live data; Advanced Attribution Modeling: To tackle the attribution maze, more firms are leaning on sophisticated analytics to trace conversion paths across multiple touchpoints and AI and Machine Learning: These technologies have moved from buzzwords to being at the core of analytical tools, driving smarter, automated decision-making in advertising.”
Industries riding on data analytics for marketing
Vishnu Sharma, Founder & CEO, Efficacy Worldwide says that e-commerce and tech companies are by far doing the better job in transforming data towards campaigns. For example, e-commerce companies like Amazon and Myntra use the data extensively for personalized product recommendations.
On the other hand, Santosh R, Co-Founder & CMO, Elever opines that the industries that have traditionally suffered the most from data-blind models have tended to adopt data analytics first. “For instance, the banking/BFSI industry has a high requirement of Fraud detection, Risk mitigation, Credit rating, etc. One notable industry that has innovatively applied data analytics is insurance. Here some companies, especially newer ones, both in India and abroad are beginning to utilise behavioural data to design their products. For instance, connecting your car's driving data can result in lower premiums if you are a safer driver, or if you just happen to drive a lot less than average (Digit Insurance is one attempting this in India).”
Ramasish Bhowmik, Co-Founder, Adbuffs gives examples of how retail brands use data analytics in their marketing strategies in various ways. “For instance, Sephora utilizes customer data to personalize experiences, offering tailored product recommendations, promotions, and exclusive offers. Pantene employs data analytics to understand customers' hair care needs, reaching them through personalized email campaigns and targeted advertisements. Scentbird, a subscription-based fragrance service, curates personalized perfume recommendations based on individual scent preferences and feedback.”
Challenges and threats
Despite the growing demand, experts agree that there needs to be a method for using such data and list out some challenges that may arise from these.
“The global market for marketing analytics software, which is set to grow from $32.5 billion in 2022 to an estimated $56.2 billion by 2027, underscores the growing demand for data-driven marketing and advertising campaigns. However, it is vital to handle data responsibly, respecting privacy and ethical considerations, to avoid pitfalls associated with data misuse like collecting or sharing data without consent. AI, such as that employed by Netflix for personalized content recommendations, plays a pivotal role in this by assisting in privacy compliance, data security, and ethical ad targeting,” says Amit Dhawan, Partner & CEO, Art-E.
Gnanapragasam points out examples where organizations either struggle or make mistakes when it comes to their customer data. “‘Identity’ is often not talked about and does not get the attention it deserves in building and using customer data. We have often seen organizations struggle to solve for the ‘identity’ of their customers and end up wasting a lot of promotion and media investments. An ‘Identity’ solution ensures that we are highly certain that this is one individual and one household we know of.
Another is customer privacy. Organizations should ensure that they have taken customer consent before capturing personally identifiable information (PII) of the customers. They should also inform the customers upfront on how their data would be used in the future, and give provisions to customers to decide how and where they should be reached. The other point is commingling PII and non-PII customer data. With more customer data becoming increasingly captured and made available, organizations should ensure that they don’t accidentally mingle the PII data and ID-based non-PII data.”
Dingra adds that “AI acts as a double-edged sword here. On one side, it augments data handling, offering automated, smart solutions for data analysis and campaign optimization. On the flip side, it could magnify errors if fed with flawed data, underscoring the critical importance of accurate, well-governed data.”
Bhowmik believes privacy concerns, inadequate security measures, overreliance on models without human oversight, inaccurate predictions due to poor data quality, security vulnerabilities, lack of algorithmic transparency, and data quality issues all present challenges. “Striking a balance between the benefits of AI and data analytics and addressing these risks through ethical considerations, robust security, transparency, and data quality management is crucial for responsible and effective use in shaping buying trends.”
By e4m Staff | Nov 2, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
Netflix's monthly active users for the ad-supported plan stands at 15 million, the streaming giant's Advertising President Amy Reinhard has said in a blog.
"As we continue to build and adapt our service, we’re excited about the progress we’ve made and that we now reach 15 million global monthly active users," she wrote.
The Netflix ad-supported plan has been launched in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US.
Launched in partnership with Microsoft Advertising, Netflix has launched out third-party verification with partners like Integral Ad Science and DoubleVerify globally.
About upcoming offerings, Reinhard says in the blog: "Starting in Q1 2024, our advertisers globally will be able to utilize our new binge ad (wt) format that taps into the viewing behavior of watching multiple episodes in a row. After watching three consecutive episodes, members will be presented with a fourth episode ad-free. In early 2024, we will also launch the ability to showcase QR codes in advertising creative running on Netflix in the US."
The company reported $8.54 billion of revenue during the three-month period ending September 30. According to Netflix, this is a growth of 8 per cent from last year and credited the increase in revenue to better-than-expected growth in subscribers.
Govt may form Group of Ministers for gaming regulatory framework
As per reports, the government is said to be talking to industry stakeholders about creating a self-regulatory organisation
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 11:48 AM | 1 min read
The government is mulling setting up a group of ministers (GOM) for formulating a regulatory framework concerning the gaming industry.
As per media reports, the GOM is likely to include ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anurag Thakur.
The government is also said to be talking to industry stakeholders about creating a self-regulatory organisation.
The gaming industry is still navigating the government's decision to implement a 28% tax on online gaming.
In April last year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) formed an Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) Promotion Task Force to promote the AVGC sector in the country.
Why marketers will dig deeper into retail data in 2024
Retail data helps improve the efficiency of every marketing rupee spent and lets marketers deliver relevant and timely messages, increasing the likelihood of conversion
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 9:13 AM | 7 min read
As analysts, researchers and journalists begin their advertising media wrap-up of the year, apart from the all-encompassing AI segment(s), important data points include the increasing rise of social commerce and e-commerce players.
Amidst all this, we couldn’t help but notice the emergence of an even more niche dataset, one that advertisers, marketers and agencies are turning more and more to: Retail Data.
“I think one of the most emerging trends, which is coming up in digital advertising is retail data. What it refers to is rich first-party data that belongs to retailers. And it can be anything from a shopping spend, purchase preferences, to shopping cart content, and loyalty programmes because retailers are sitting on a massive treasure of highly valuable opt-in data,” shared Tejinder Gill, General Manager, The Trade Desk.
Asserting that Retail Data will be a key focus area for brands in 2024, Gill says it will play a vital role. "Sometimes the only thing that I feel takes time is the entire integration part of it, the technical aspects of these things, but more and more retail partners are becoming very open to it because the data is authentic, and is just about the personas of these people. And you can actually target them outside the walled gardens in an open ecosystem space, which could be either on OTT or music streaming or CTV, as every marketer is looking out for scaled solutions."
Choicest Opt-i(o)n
Opt-in is the keyword here, as more and more brands, platforms, and indeed the entire digital ecosystem continue to prepare for the crumbling of the cookie and have optimized privacy controls and preferences. Because we as consumers complete our purchase with not just money, but also our 10-digit number or email ID and the entire persona they contain, retailers gain unique insights about customers that brands want.
Gill gives the example of going to a grocery store and giving your information as you’re checking out. “I feel that is the most highly valuable authentic data that can be possible. A - These are very real transactions done by you. So, I feel this is probably 100 per cent authentic, very much like first-party data. And it not only reveals your purchase intent, but it also tells advertisers how this customer will buy in the future.”
As Ummed Singh Kajla, Head Retail, at Cheil India, points out, “Retailers today collect data through the entire customer journey to enable them to make the right decisions that help improve the marketing ROI. This data helps improve the efficiency of every marketing rupee spent. The data collection starts from the store footfall and ends with the customer purchase. The first set of data collected is non-personal in nature – footfall, bounce rate and dwell time.”
This data helps organisations decide if they need to enhance the footfall or reduce the bounce. As the next step of the journey, the brands collect the “dwell time” data. This provides them not only insights into the time spent by customers in the store but also the time spent on each section or product in the store. These insights not only help plan the store layout and product placement but also the customer engagement with the retail staff.
“Once a customer moves from an exploration and discovery phase to a purchase phase then the brands collect personal and identifiable data. This data provides insights on customer purchase, the purchase history, frequency, ASP, basket size, repeat purchase etc.,” says Kajla.
Organisations also collect data on customers interested in products but don’t convert due to other reasons (stock, size, payment method etc). This data helps in future conversion campaigns. Coupled with additional information this also allows brands to understand the customers better and segment them for better marketing campaigns. The organisations also collect this data on a store level rather than only a national level so that the campaigns can be personalized and marketing initiatives become more targeted and effective.
Friends with Benefits
This becomes all the more important in a digital ecosystem increasingly divided by walled gardens, not just of GAFA, but global retailers like Walmart and eBay.
"Many retail giants operate within closed ecosystems, meaning that customers engage with various services with the same platform (e.g., e-commerce, loyalty programs, and online advertising). This closed-loop environment enables seamless data sharing and integration for more targeted advertising," says Arpita Dubey, Director of Marketing, India & APAC, Innova Solutions, a global provider of technology and business solutions.
It is a fact that most e-commerce platforms provide a huge consumer base but often act like black boxes when it comes to data. “This leaves brands flying in the dark, and highly dependent on the platforms to drive sales. Increasingly, it has become imperative for brands to collect more data to understand their audiences at a personal level. Earlier, this data was unavailable. As better data collection techniques are being established, brands can leverage a whole additional set of metrics to add to their existing first-party data, user behaviour and preferences,” says Dhaval Gupta, MD of CMRSL, the parent company of CMGalaxy (an AI-driven SaaS product).
“'Frenemies' is likely the accurate term to describe the relationship brands may share with marketplaces. Of course, brands do need to ensure they work within the ambit of policies set by Amazon or similar platforms and not antagonize them, while also ensuring positive ROAS consistently,” he says.
And speaking of ROAS, Gill says retail data addresses another major issue in programmatic and performance advertising, especially since it measures the entire purchase journey of a consumer. “For marketers, they can close the loop with measurement because that has been the biggest problem in our industry: attribution. However, with real-world sales, the products a consumer bought and whether they bought it online or in a physical store after getting exposed to it, all this data can cover the loop. I would say this is the most precious data which can be very much leveraged by advertisers.”
Dubey adds that retailers are increasingly relying on ad-driven revenue to supplement their core business income. “This incentivizes them to provide rich data insights to advertisers and foster mutually beneficial partnerships. Retail Media data allows for hyper-personalization of advertising content. Marketers can deliver highly relevant and timely messages to consumers, increasing the likelihood of conversion.”
Caveat Emptor
Despite this new glut of valuable data though, certain precautions, not to mention niceties, need to be observed.
Deepak Goel, Founder and CEO at Drizzlin Media, observes, “While we all know that data is the future, but with every sphere, even in media and advertising, the usage of this data comes with its fair share of risk and challenges, including data privacy and compliance, as well as its accuracy and reliability. Then comes the quality of data as well as maintaining security.”
Dubey elaborates, “The challenges (to retail data) constitute data privacy and security concerns. It is becoming imperative for retailers to navigate stringent data protection regulations and establish trust with customers regarding data handling. Data integration is often complex, with data spread across various systems and platforms, which is where technologies like stores operations and OPS, eCommerce, Omnichannel Orchestration and Merchandising and supply chain play a critical role.”
She further says, “Data security is another critical concern, as breaches can result in financial losses and harm to brand reputation. Finally, customer opt-in for data collection, especially for specific data usage, can be challenging, requiring strategies to obtain customer consent. In summary, retail media data offers significant benefits, but its use requires careful consideration of privacy, integration, quality, security, and consent.”
Apple India's net profit up 76% to Rs 2,229 Cr in 2023
It rang up close to Rs 50,000 crore in revenues
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 1:37 PM | 1 min read
Apple India business rang up a revenue of over Rs 49,000 Cr (close to $6 Bn) in 2023, imputing a 48% increase in earnings in 2022. Meanwhile, the company’s net profit went up by 76% to Rs 2,229 Cr in 2023, up from Rs 1,263 Cr in 2022, as per Apple’s Registrar of Companies (RoC) filings. According to the ROC, Apple India earns 94.6% of its revenue from the sale of products and 5.4% from maintenance and services.
This comes on the heels of Apple and Tata’s recent announcement that the latter has acquired the iPhone manufacturing unit of Taiwan-headquartered Wistron Corp in Karnataka, where its 10,000 employees will help assemble the iPhone 14, further cementing the Cupertino-based company’s commitment to the most populated country and economy in the world.
Apple has surpassed Samsung in smartphone exports from India, making up 49% of the country’s smartphone shipments in Q2 2023. Another study noted that Apple would be finishing 2023 with a not insignificant 7% market share in India, in a market mostly dominated by Android. Notably, India brings in 30% of Apple’s global sales in services.
Given the size of the population, that adds up to millions of customers, a fact not lost on Apple’s top management, with Apple CEO Tim Cook having opened India’s first and second Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi respectively.
X posts that spread misinformation not eligible for revenue share: Elon Musk
Users have been largely critical of the move, arguing that the platform's fact-checking feature is fallible and can confuse opinions for facts
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 10:42 AM | 2 min read
In a bid to crack down on the spread of misinformation on X, Elon Musk said that posts that get corrected by the Community Notes feature will be barred from getting a share in the revenue. He announced through his X handle:
Making a slight change to creator monetization:— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2023
Any posts that are corrected by @CommunityNotes become ineligible for revenue share.
The idea is to maximize the incentive for accuracy over sensationalism.
According to X Help Centre, the Community Notes features "aim to create a better informed world by empowering people on X to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts."
These often appear at the bottom of certain posts that contain incorrect information. Contributors can leave notes on any incorrect posts. If enough people comment, the note will be publically shown as a post.
Musk also added that any attempts to weaponize the feature to demonetize people will be immediately obvious because all code and data is open source.
The move was criticised by many people who commented on Musk's thread, saying that Community Notes are often fallible and be opinions sometimes masquerading as facts.
You do realize people use community notes to try and discredit factual information right? I’ve seen it happen several times on this platform. I have no skin in this game since I don’t get paid but I can see this being used as a way to suppress the truth. I had flashbacks of…— @everywhere (@SizemoreSuzette) October 29, 2023
I changed my mind, this is a bad idea. I've seen way too many bullshit community notes on anything criticizing vaccines, so I vote no.— Inversionism (@Inversionism) October 29, 2023
Community Notes been wrong multiple times in defense of the establishment. This is no different than Youtube or any other shitlib media move of pushing people for not telling “your truth”— Revolutionary Blackout Network? (@SocialistMMA) October 29, 2023
People also pointed out that the fact-checking system of X have been wrong multiple times.
Not a good idea at all. Some community notes simply just add more context to a tweet & the original tweet wasn’t wrong at all. Sometimes community notes use other false articles from MSM to disagree with a tweet not disprove. Community Notes will be abused to defund. Not correct.— KEEM ? (@KEEMSTAR) October 29, 2023
Indian fact checker Mohammed Zubair also commented on Musk's post.
When is it rolling out in India. India has become the disinformation capital of the World.— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 29, 2023
