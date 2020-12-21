OMG appointed as AOR for Electrolux in APAC & MEA

Electrolux has appointed Omnicom Media Group (OMG) as its media agency of record in APAC and MEA, following a multi-agency pitch. The appointment sees OMG take on the complete paid media duties (planning, buying and digital) for all of Electrolux’s brands including Electrolux, AEG, Anova, Frigidaire, Westinghouse, Zanussi and more. In response, OMG has created a bespoke integrated unit that draws talent, tools and technology from the OMG network, to service the business across more than 18 markets in APAC and MEA.

Supported by Omni, OMG’s people-based precision marketing and insights platform, the award-winning network clinched the account by displaying a strategic approach that enables innovative and meaningful end-to-end consumer experiences that deliver better business outcomes. Coupled with its digital and data-led expertise, OMG sealed the regional win with another pivotal factor – the calibre and passion of its diverse pool of talent.

“We’re excited to embark on this new chapter with OMG and I’m confident that their strategic capabilities, best-in-class tools and data-led approach will help Electrolux continue growing our brand proposition, optimising our marketing investments and delivering innovative and meaningful experiences to our customers and the markets we operate in,” said Kevin Levine, Director, Digital Marketing & Ecommerce, APAC and MEA.

“At OMG, we have always placed the business interests of our clients at the centre of what we do, and with Electrolux, we have created a connected and integrated solution that enables a regional vision for media while maintaining local relevance and execution,” said Tony Harradine, CEO, OMG APAC. “We’re thrilled with the opportunity to partner Electrolux and we look forward in helping them accelerate their growth agenda and vision in APAC and MEA,” he added.

The appointment is effective immediately and the regional business will be serviced out of OMG’s office in Singapore, working with dedicated local teams.