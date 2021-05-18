Nickelodeon, in collaboration with Google India, brings innovative 'Nickelodeon Ludo'

Of all the games we have grown up playing, Ludo is a crowd favorite. It spans across all age groups, feels more than a game where your friends can turn foes before at a single roll of a die. Despite the gamut of board games, the sheer joy of strategizing to win Ludo remains unmatched. The lockdown saw a resurgence of Ludo as we cocooned ourselves indoors and went virtual to make our pegs win. And now, it’s time for an upgrade. Bringing back the nostalgia, Nickelodeon in a collaboration with Google India brings to you Nickelodeon Ludo, an innovative format to play the game hands-free with your favorite Nicktoons’ pegs and their voice. Sounds amazing right?

Nickelodeon and Google have collaborated to ride on the burgeoning fondness and popularity of Nicktoons that have captivated young minds for years and an attempt to redefine the craze for Ludo through the kid’s most favourite characters thus making the game more fun to play. The game will enable the users to play just with their voice from the convenience of a device. Adding a tinge of spunk to the classic game from google, for the first time ever you'll be able to play Nickelodeon with a little voice help from Google. The game will have four houses with only two pegs each, with faces of your favorite Nicktoons on the pegs in each house and all you have to do is say ‘Ok Google, talk to Nickelodeon Ludo’. While teams with Green and Red colors will be renamed as Motu- Patlu, and Rudra Rangeela, that of Blue and Yellow will be re-named as Shiva- Reva, and Happy- Pinaki, respectively.

Keeping in with the fervor, the game will be voiced over by your favourite Nicktoons. Upon launch, Nickelodeon Ludo will treat its users to a refreshing look and feel with its modern, yet minimalistic design as compared to the classic board. The game can be played hands free by a single player or 4 friends together present at the same place. The two pegs format instead of four, will give you a chance to reconnect with your friends, bond and help you unwind if you are looking out for a quick game! Nickelodeon Ludo will be available in English language and be open for all users.

Speaking on the initiative, Sonali Bhattacharya Head Marketing Kids TV Network at Viacom18 said “With a perpetual spirit to innovate we at Nickelodeon have always endeavored to engage with our young viewers by providing them unique and immersive experiences through multiple touchpoints that are unparalleled. This association with Google is yet another step towards collaborating with like-minded partners and creating a platform to experience different aspects of the media & entertainment ecosystem thus transporting them to the world of fun with their favourite Nicktoons.”

To proliferate the initiative further, the campaign will leave no stone unturned in reaching out to kids through all possible screens i.e. YouTube, on-air and digital mediums of the brand. From high rotation on air promotions on the Nickelodeon franchise channels and a robust digital plan across the Nickelodeon franchise social media and gaming platforms. The channel has also devised expansive influencer promotion and digital engagement through an array of exciting activities to keep them intrigued and drive their attention to Nickelodeon Ludo.

So, no more downloads, no more installation, with just their voice, users can play the game by just saying "Ok Google, talk to Nickelodeon Ludo”. This is hands down a perfect reason for the fans to try this game!

