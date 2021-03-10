New BBC Instagram filter puts you on virtual billboard, with chance to feature on real one

The BBC has launched a new Instagram filter which lets users put themselves on a virtual BBC News ‘Make More of Your World’ billboard.

If you use the filter, post a story to Instagram, and tag BBC News with the relevant language service handle eg. BBCHindi, BBCNewsMarathi (full list below), you also stand the chance of being selected to appear on real BBC billboards across India. Selected posts will also be featured on the official Instagram account of the relevant BBC News language service.

This initiative is part of BBC News’ ‘Make More of Your World’ campaign, re-launched in December 2020. Our audience research has highlighted the optimism and ambition held by young people in India, and this initiative invites them to make more of their world through their own social media.

Tejash Kothari, BBC News Marketing Manager, Asia Pacific, said, “This campaign is the first of its kind in India and we are proud to have come up with this unique opportunity. Audiences are at the heart of what the BBC does, and this initiative reflects its ambition to represent all those that come to us for trustworthy, impartial journalism. Through this initiative we are taking our commitment to ‘Make more of your world’ to our audiences in the comfort of their own homes. With the help of this idea we intend to engage with our audience at a deeper level and offer an honest opportunity to be part our campaign I invite everyone to join in and be part of our campaign.”

To try the filters, tap the links below or search in Instagram filter for ‘BBCNews’ :

