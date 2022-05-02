Avinash Kaul, CEO, Network18 &MD History, TV18, said at the e4m NewsNext virtual conference that the network is piloting on digital to bring local district news at one center.

In conversation with Sudhir Mishra, Managing Partner, Trustlegal, Kaul said, “We have the largest news network with 21 news channels in 15 languages, probably one in every state. The next logical level for us is something that we are piloting on digital which is known as Local18.”He added, “Local18 is essentially hyperlocal every district news at one center.”

According to Kaul, there are 739 districts in India and there is no reason that everybody needs to gravitate towards what is happening in the national scenario. For instance, if you look at Hindi news channels, until there is a war and nobody else cares about what is happening in states or UK or even Europe on a day-to-day basis. It is supposed to be the role of either the English news channels or the international news channels to feed.

“People want to know more about what's happening at a district level. I think it gives us a huge advantage in terms of picking up what some of these trending topics are (not using the Twitter terminology) but trending topics of each district, which kind of makes it a very enriching experience because then you are going just beyond an opinion to actually news that you can use which is really empowering for the people,” he added.

He further said, “Local18 brings in a grassroot journalism culture, it brings in the surfacing of all those kinds of talent who are looking at developmental works happening in their districts who are looking at some inspirational entrepreneurs coming from that district.”

