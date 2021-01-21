Netflix to release its first Telugu original film 'Pitta Kathalu' on 19 Feb

Netflix has unveiled its first Telugu original film 'Pitta Kathalu', which means short stories in Telugu. It will premiere exclusively on 19th February and will be available in 190 countries.



Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the four-part anthology film is directed by Tharun Bhascker, B.V. Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin, and Sankalp Reddy.



The original film tells the stories of four distinctly bold women. Bringing these characters to life are Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul, and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. Pitta Kathalu also stars Ashima Narwal, Jagapathi Babu, Satya Dev, Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde among many other well-known names.



Netflix India Director, International Original Films Srishti Behl Arya said, “Great stories can come from anywhere. As we expand our film slate and tell more stories that are rooted in all corners of the country, we are thrilled to bring the magic of Telugu storytelling to Netflix, with Pitta Kathalu. This anthology was a wonderful opportunity to work with imaginative storytellers and incredible talent who have pushed the creative boundaries. We can’t wait for our members in India and around the world to discover these intricate, well-told stories.”

