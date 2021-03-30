NCPCR asks MIB to direct Netflix to remove few scenes from 'Bombay Begums'

Apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday asked the ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) to order video streaming platform Netflix to remove a few scenes from its series 'Bombay Begums' for the alleged inappropriate portrayal of kids.

In a letter to MIB Joint Secretary Vikram Sahay, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo claimed that the Netflix series has not only violated the prevailing law of the land and guidelines but is also continuing the same and affecting children's interest to a very large extent.



Considering the seriousness of the issue, the commission recommended that the MIB being the nodal ministry for OTT content must issue directions to Netflix at the earliest to ensure that the aforementioned scenes are immediately removed from the series and to take appropriate measures as per the due procedure.



"You are further requested to furnish an ATR (action-taken report) in this regard within seven days of issue of this letter, failing which the commission will be constrained to initiate proceedings under Section 14 of CPCR Act, 2005," the letter reads.



Earlier, the NCPCR had asked Netflix to stop the streaming till the time it comes to any decision on the removal of scenes. 'Bombay Begum' is a social drama based on five ambitious women as they navigate dreams, desires, and disappointments in modern Mumbai.

