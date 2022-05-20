My11Circle partners with Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 as official title sponsor

Recently, My11Circle has also signed 3-year deal with Lucknow Super Giants franchise as the official title sponsor

Games24x7’s fantasy sports platform, My11Circle has signed up as the official Title Sponsor for the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge 2022.

Launched in 2019, My11Circle has created a distinct spot for itself in the market, witnessing a 100 per cent growth in user base last year. The platform actively engages with India’s passionate, knowledgeable and discerning sports fans and reward them for their skills.

Bhavin Pandya, Co-founder & Co-CEO, Games24x7 said: “We are very excited to be title sponsors of the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge 2022. One of the most endearing developments in the cricket world in the last few years is the growing popularity of women's cricket. This contest, which will feature some of the finest cricketers in world cricket, will give a further fillip to the rising popularity of women's cricket, and will offer immense excitement to fans and supporters of the game of cricket worldwide.

The Women's T20 Challenge this year will comprise four games which will be played from May 23 to May 28 at Pune’s MCA stadium. Twelve international players from South Africa, England, West Indies and Australia will compete in the Women's T20 Challenge 2022. Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Sophie Ecclestone and Deandra Dottin will be among the many prominent players.

Recently, My11Circle signed up with Lucknow Super Giants franchise as the official title sponsor. The three-year deal will see My11Circle logo featuring on the Lucknow team jersey.

