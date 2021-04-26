MX TakaTak & Nas Academy announce India's First Creator Fellowship Training Programme

Under this programme, selected applicants will get a chance to grasp the A-Z of content creation - be it scripting, shooting, editing and publishing

MX TakaTak is encouraging the country’s innovative minds to create engaging, impactful and inspiring content on its platform. Multiple initiatives have been undertaken by the brand to hone the skills of its existing KOLs as well supporting and equipping emerging creators with the right tools.

Taking another step in that direction, the platform in collaboration with Nas Academy, has announced India's First Creator Fellowship Training Programme, wherein 25 handpicked influencers will be trained to tell great stories and create high-quality content on-the-go. In this programme, selected applicants will get a chance to grasp the A-Z of content creation - be it scripting, shooting, editing and publishing.

Nas Academy is a global online education platform for the Creator Economy. Founded by Nuseir Yassin (Nas Daily), with 35M followers and 7B+ views on the internet, Nas Academy has a track record of identifying and mentoring aspiring creators across the world.

The programme will include fellow meetings, weekly activities, contests, regular projects, training, feedback sessions, guidance on the management of social pages, 1:1 sessions from Nas Academy mentors and an opportunity to join the MX TakTak Influencer Programme.

Janhavi Parikh - Business Head, MX TakaTak said, “As a young brand that has scaled to the top in such a short time, we believe that our creator first approach is a key driver of success for MX TakaTak. Collaborating with the Nas Academy is a big opportunity that we as a homegrown platform can offer to aspiring Indian creators. The idea is to provide them exciting opportunities to grow and innovate along with newer ways of grooming themselves, and we think there is no better platform than Nas Academy for accomplishing this.”

“Video is the future of storytelling, and content creators are the future media powerhouses. We are proud to partner with MX TakaTak launching India’s first creator fellowship training programme. We hope to empower individuals to become the next wave of content creators on one of India’s most popular social media platforms.” said Nuseir Yassin, Founder of Nas Academy.

Anyone can join in India's First Creator Fellowship Training Programme, jointly organised by MX TakaTak and Nas Academy, where you can learn directly from amazing creators. If you are new to content creation, we will help you find your voice and learn everything you need to get started! If you already create content, we will help you learn the skills to gain your next 100k followers! Applicants will be asked to submit a 1-minute video of why they should be chosen for this programme, which will then be followed by a shortlisting process.

