MX Player to showcase 'Cruising Legends: Dawn Patrol'

For this series, 4 powerful brands join forces to narrate a unique tale of new beginnings and inspiration when it comes to travel in India

MX Player has aced the winning formula of producing content that not only appeals to the discerning viewer but also seamlessly integrates brands into its storytelling, which strikes a chord with audiences.

Content solutions is fast becoming the new advertising mainstream, with brands relying heavily on OTT platforms and their large user bases to drive higher affinity and recall amongst its consumers. BMW Motorrad Presents an MX Original Series Cruising Legends: Dawn Patrol, Powered by Castrol Power1 Ultimate and Associate Sponsor GoPro is one such initiative that sees 4 powerful brands join forces to narrate a unique tale of new beginnings and inspiration when it comes to travel in India.

Produced by The Vibe Studio, this edition of the award-winning show is will see 4 biking legends quench their thirst for wanderlust and undertake a journey to the eastern most part of India, Arunachal Pradesh to witness the country’s first break of dawn. All 4 episodes of this travel series are now available to binge for FREE on MX Player.

The thing that makes this series special is that all of the chosen riders have distinct personalities and motivations; their reasons for travelling vary, how they travel and what they do while they travel vary. With each episode, a different rider takes the lead and sets the agenda of that leg of the journey.

The 4 riders include Harsh Man Rai, the Co-founder of Helmet Stories, Garage52, Rolling Stone India & Man’s World magazines; Candida Louis, a biker who’s on a mission to educate the world about the importance of travel, Ouseph Chacko, a no-holds-barred adventurer/biker, and Vir Nakai who is known all over the globe as the face of Indian motorcycling.

Elaborating on this association, Rahul Sarangi, Vice President & Head - New Business, MX Player said, “Our content solutions team drives the narrative in a manner that sees the brand ethos match the content, thereby making for a bespoke integration for the brand as well as driving relevance for the viewer. This show follows the journey of biking enthusiasts and BMW Motorrad, Castrol Power1 Ultimate and GoPro are the perfect companions for any traveler/biker. We are glad to associate with them for this series."

“We are delighted to be a part of this series. The BMW G 310 GS is the perfect companion for such an escapade. The bike takes the excitement a step further into the typical GS territory that stands for robust adventures on two wheels.” said Shivapada Ray, Director, BMW Motorrad India.

Mayuri Pitale, Head of Marketing, GoPro India added saying, “Cruising Legends raises the bar of unique travel and adventure content in India and there were no better cameras to capture this incredible trip than the GoPro HERO9 Black and HERO8 Black. GoPro cameras are rugged, waterproof and built to withstand dirt, dust, bumps and spills – perfect for the incredible action content in MX Player’s adventure-fueled series. We are proud and excited to have GoPro Advocate, Vir Nakai, participate in the series and amazed by the exotic and treacherous terrain Arunachal Pradesh has to offer. Viewers of the series will be immersed in every moment in a way that only GoPro could deliver.”

High on food, people and local culture - join the 4 riders on a virtual trip to the Orchid State of India, Arunachal Pradesh where the dawn breaks first in India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)