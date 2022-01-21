Mobile-first programmatic campaigns across video, gaming deliver enhanced ROI: InMobi

The 2022 India Mobile Marketing Handbook says marketing organisations will have to centre strategies around people, platforms, and partners to stay ahead of the curve

The 2022 India Mobile Marketing Handbook released by mobile marketing firm InMobi has three key takeaways for brands and agencies. According to the report, marketers need to understand their consumers with mobile-first consumer intelligence. Secondly, they must meet their consumers where they are with mobile video and gaming and thirdly, brands must enable consumers with immersive experiences that inform.

The report further stated that mobile users generate a huge amount of data as they are always connected. Brands can use this data to understand consumer sentiment and create more targeted, personalised experiences, especially with technologies such as polygon-based location targeting and first-party data-based deterministic audiences, it added.



With video and gaming taking considerable attention of users, the report states that advertisers must focus on these two segments as mobile-first programmatic campaigns across these environments have seen a great upswing in delivering enhanced ROI for brands.



Further, the report notes that brands must focus on driving personalised experiences at a scale that empowers consumers. It added that this can be in the form of helping them buy products instantly on shoppable ads, or bridging the gaps between their digital and physical universes with online to offline experiences, or even reaching members across a household with cross-device solutions.



The report added that the marketing organisations will have to center the strategies around three key pillars to stay ahead of the curve. The three pillars are: people, platforms, and partners. Right investments across these three buckets will help brands to stand the test of time.



As per the report, brands that do not build on their mobile marketing maturity will be left behind the competition and more importantly, will fail to keep pace with the connected consumer. Resilient brands, on the other hand, will focus on leveraging programmatic buying, video, gaming advertising, and data-driven personalization on mobile in 2022.



In the report's foreword, Vasuta Agarwal, Senior Vice President, and MD, APAC, InMobi said 2021 was a tale of two halves for India’s advertising ecosystem as mobile became the lifeline of consumers and marketing organisations while the data streams that helped build rich experiences for users came under the scanner.



"Advertisers across the nation continue to focus on being in lockstep with their consumers who are now exploring digital avenues at an unprecedented pace. And while there has been a great buzz about the possibility of the metaverse, the truth is that there is an entire generation of consumers who are already living in a version of this reality," Agarwal said.



She added, "Be it shopping on apps to meet their daily needs, watching the latest movies in the palm of their hands, or gaming to connect with the virtual communities – Indians have embraced their digital lives. Naturally, as they spend more time plugged into their phones, consumer’s expectations from brands have also dramatically risen, who are now willing to engage in meaningful data exchange provided it enables a more fulfilling brand interaction."



Agarwal said InMobi is extremely bullish about Mobile Gaming, Programmatic Mobile Video, and Personalised Experiences at Scale. "Brands who are cognizant of their consumers' expectations and maximise the potential of each channel by creating personalized, and immersive experiences are bound to rise on top in 2022," she added.

